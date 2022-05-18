Marvel Studios have shared the first trailer for their upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk. While this footage consisted of mostly what was expected, fans believe they have spotted a new Marvel character joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At 1:23 of the trailer a person can be seen that looks to be the MCU’s Frog-Man. In Marvel Comics, Frog-Man is one of the more obscure hero characters, though there is a possibility the character we see is a villain.

Originally, the frog-like suit was crafted by Marvel Comics villain Leap-Frog before being upgraded and used by his son Frog-Man for less nefarious deeds. Right now it isn’t clear which character this could be, or whether it is neither of these names.

So far there has been no mention of Frog-Man showing up in She-Hulk, but as fans have pointed out the costumed figure in the trailer does look a whole lot like the character.

She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walter (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer who is tasked with dealing with superhuman-orientated cases. This synopsis leaves the story wide open for cameos and appearances from all kinds of Marvel Comics characters. Furthermore, She-Hulk is aimed at being a comedy, and what could be more comedic than a character dressed as a frog.

For the time being, fans will have to speculate further on who this character is and what role they’ll play during the series. All will be answered when She-Hulk finally airs, premiering on August 17 exclusive to Disney Plus.

You can check out the new trailer for the She-Hulk here.