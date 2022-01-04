Fans celebrate the return of NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ for final season

Every fan of This Is Us can recall their first time watching the series, what they were doing, who they shared the moment with, and what scenes stuck out to them most. This Is Us has been more than a television show to fans since the start.

This Is Us has taught us that life, even with its big and beautiful moments, can have dark periods and hard times, too. The Pearsons have felt like family to us, reflecting members of our own families, friendships, and communities. Their struggles are pain we’ve dealt with, too, and the way they so honestly handle the ups and downs of life allows viewers to realize that they’re not alone.

This Is Us kicks off the final leg of its beautiful story tonight, and fans know where it’s headed. As the Pearsons have looked back on their lives, they’ve seen hurt and heartache, but so much beauty and love. The matriarch, Rebecca, is struggling with Alzheimer’s, and she knows her day is coming — that moment where she remembers something for the last time. Fans are preparing to go on that journey alongside her.

That journey starts tonight, and for big fans of the series, this date has been marked on the calendar for several reasons. Not only is it the kick-off of the final season — the one where the candle burns out, but fans get an exceptional treat via the NBC YouTube today at noon PT.

Let's make this moment last. We're kicking off the #ThisIsUsFinalChapter with a special fan event full of never before seen content and plenty of Pearson surprises.



Join us January 4 at 12pm PT on the @NBC YouTube! ➡️ https://t.co/IFpDjQG4Qr pic.twitter.com/TmPl5dR8bX — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) December 20, 2021

In waiting for the NBC YouTube fan event, viewers are also taking to social media to share their excitement and heartache at this significant moment for the Pearsons, and all of us.

The cast and crew are so proud of the work they’ve done, and they can’t wait for us to see it. It’s an emotional ride, but it’s been cathartic for viewers everywhere.

January 4th can’t come soon enough!!! Get ready… #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Gsr6LG4NUj — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) December 30, 2021

Some viewers start their This Is Us journey at the beginning and discover the magic for the first time ahead of the season six premiere.

Finished the 1st season of This is Us yesterday & it’s one of the best shows I’ve ever watched. What I love is it made me realise how predictable nearly every TV show is, and this isn’t. It also introduces themes so gently. Like someone holding your hand & walking you through it. — Richie Brave (@RichieBrave) December 29, 2021

A scene that broke our hearts the first time we saw it — in a flash-forward, will definitely come to fruition in the final season of This Is Us, and we’re not ready for it. Fans also aren’t prepared to say goodbye to what has felt like weekly therapy sessions with the community.

I’m gonna cry. It’s been my therapy session for years #ThisIsUs — Lori Rikard (@lorioct) January 2, 2022

This journalist has already seen the first four episodes of the final season and wasn’t prepared for the “feels.”

Morning, and happy final season of #ThisIsUs premiere day!!



I’ve seen the first four episodes, and I gotta say, it’s still insanely impressive how even when you know the FEELS are coming, this show still finds a way to get you. Just elite emotional manipulation for six seasons pic.twitter.com/PrORnLf2ZV — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxelburgh) January 4, 2022

Fans just can’t wait to see the Pearsons again, knowing no one is prepared for the final goodbye.

#ThisIsUs is FINALLY back tonight! 👏🏾 Still sad it's the final season though 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QtJnb17wu6 — Sirod ミ☆ 🎄 (@DreamWriter_20) January 4, 2022

I can’t wait for the Season 6 premiere of #ThisIsUs tonight! Bring on the tears! pic.twitter.com/slcATByhzv — Nicole (@kneec0e) January 4, 2022

The final chapter, the start of the big goodbye, your This Is Us people are feeling all of the heavy emotions today, that’s for sure.

Every memory we've shared has led to this. The #ThisIsUsFinalChapter begins TONIGHT 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/JAqUC9Cttg — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 4, 2022

This Is Us airs on NBC tonight, and you won’t want to miss it.