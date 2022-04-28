Fans Debate Whether a Netflix Version of ‘Moon Knight’ Would Be Better

Marvel fans are busy arguing whether a Netflix version of 'Moon Knight' would be better than the Disney Plus series.

Marvel fans have been lapping up Moon Knight over the past five weeks, with the Oscar Isaac vehicle being praised for delivering perhaps the trippiest MCU show to date. Not to mention the fact that has been giving us a surprisingly nuanced depiction of mental health issues and a fascinating exploration of Egyptian mythology. And yet certain fans can’t help but wonder: does a better version of Moon Knight exist out there in the multiverse?

Moon Knight is known as one of the more mature and darker-edged of Marvel’s heroes in the comics so it was a surprise when we first found out that he was headed to Disney Plus. During the era of the Defenders on Netflix, fans had been clamouring for Marc Spector to get his own show as part of the Daredevil-verse as he seemed like such a perfect fit for that franchise.

Obviously, the Defenders Saga is now defunct, but a tweet from @punishersmicro got Twitter talking as the OP lamented the fact that Moon Knight isn’t made by Netflix.

sometimes I really wish moon knight was an nmcu show.. — matt / fives (@punishersmicro) April 27, 2022

As you would expect, this tweet incited a heated debate, with both sides having strong opinions. For starters, some were quick to defend Disney Plus, claiming that a Netflix Moon Knight would strip out much of what makes the show great.

So…



– No moon Knight suit

-Konshu is a human dude

-Lyla got a boring storyline

-No Egypt, just new York streets

-No Egyptian monsters

-No roof jumping — ⭐️ GioJo ⭐️ stand 🤨 OF THE FULL MOON🌒 (@GioJo_cato) April 28, 2022

Alternatively, Netflix loyalists suggested that a little more realism would’ve worked in the series’ favor.

– or just a more realistic looking suit would work, kind of like mr knight

– it could've just been a voice in marc's head instead of a human dude

– daredevil s03e10

– we could've gotten smaller portions of them, visually like what they did with IF's backstory — nooo (@storeshelve) April 28, 2022

The main argument from the pro-Netflix group was just to imagine how good Moon Knight could be if it was given the same treatment and underwent a similar creation process as Daredevil.

moon knight as a character definitely deserved daredevil level production, action and storytelling — advanced post nut clarity (@sxndmxnn) April 28, 2022

With how amazingly Daredevil and even other characters were handled by Netflix, I couldn’t agree more

Disney, the fucking company that owns all these Marvel characters, doesn’t seem to actually look at their source material and work with it, unlike Netflix

Wacky — Infernodude451 (@Infernodude451) April 28, 2022

At the very least, if it was a Netflix production, we would be getting a lot more episodes.

srsly the justice it would get if it was 13 episodes instead of 6 per season — Valentina ☠︎ (@MUJERSINMIEDO_) April 27, 2022

It would definitely have a smaller budget, though.

Netflix wouldn't put enough money for those great visuals

Also Moon Knight suits would either be crap or he doesn't have one

Also they need take away the focus to justify their rating

Overall it wouldn't this great as #MoonKnight surpassed most of the Netflix shows pic.twitter.com/wArht2UQdM — Mr Knight (@NoWayHome007) April 28, 2022

And we’d have to say goodbye to, say, Tawaret the talking hippo goddess.

no they would've butchered the fantastical elements of it — i love oscar isaac (@hexxtechs) April 27, 2022

Hot take: Were most of the Netflix/Marvel shows even that good?

Man I don't why everyone keeps harping on about netflix marvel, but the only good netflix marvel show was daredevil. And that too only the first and second seasons were really good. The rest of them were decent, forgetable or downright terrible (Iron fist) — Fuzzy Dunlop (@AbhishekSugumar) April 28, 2022

On the other hand, others are more on the fence and can see how both versions would have their strengths.

As Moon Knight is I don't hate it, but I'm definitely left with the feeling that it could have been so much more in the hands of ppl willing to go farther w/ MK's background and brutality + more episodes to explore him and other characters and develop the plot — 🐦Birdie🐦 💫🗝SORA IS IN SMASH!🗝💫 (@everylastbird) April 28, 2022

Others are just happy we’ve got a Moon Knight TV series at all.

I'm just happy he got a show at all — Memento mori (@memento_moriV1) April 28, 2022

While there might be a universe out there that’s home to a Netflix Moon Knight, here in this one the Disney Plus series concludes next Wednesday.