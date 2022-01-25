Fans defend Krysten Ritter after ‘Jessica Jones’ recasting rumors emerge

Brian Michael Bendis’ Alias was one of my favorite comics of the 2000s and gave us a fresh perspective on the Marvel Universe. So, I was over the moon when Netflix announced that they were adapting the comic as Jessica Jones in 2015. I was even happier when I watched the first episode and realized that they’d absolutely nailed the tone of the source material and that Krysten Ritter was outstanding in the lead role.

The show ran for three seasons, with the first arc involving David Tennant’s Kilgrave, and still contains some of the best storytelling the MCU has to offer. Seasons two and three didn’t quite live up to those heights, but the character still has bucket loads of potential. All that makes it understandable that recent rumors Marvel Studios is planning to recast the role has made fans very worried.

The story originated with scoops account @MyTimeToShine, who simply posted “Some TV actors will be recast for MCU”. My thinking is that this may apply to some minor roles, but fans jumped to Ritter and other Netflix actors’ defense:

With Charlie Cox appearing as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in Hawkeye, it’s clear Marvel Studios is finally acknowledging the love for the Netflix shows. As Jessica Jones was the best received after Daredevil, I doubt they’d recast the role, though it’s difficult to see the character fitting neatly into the PG-13 MCU and hobnobbing with the regular cast of heroes.

Ritter has also said she’d love to return:

“I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her. If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled. I’m always down to do it again. It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character.”

So c’mon, Kevin Feige. Give the people what they want and let’s see Jessica Jones back in action.