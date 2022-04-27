Fans Demand Oscar Isaac Get an Emmy For ‘Moon Knight’ Performance

After his incredible performance in episode five of 'Moon Knight' fans are demanding Oscar Isaac gets an Emmy.

This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 5 throughout

Oscar Isaac has been knocking it out of the park every week on Moon Knight, but this week was something special. The episode took place on the borders of life and death, with Marc Spector and Steven Grant’s hearts being weighed to see if they’re worthy of entering the Field of Reeds.

This saw both personalities interact as they explored his past, which turned out to be extremely depressing. As we discovered Marc’s history of abuse and regret, Isaac turned in an incredible performance, the highlight being his breakdown outside his mother’s funeral.

The internet is buzzing with talk of an Emmy nomination for this and we can’t help but agree. Here’s how it’s going down:

GIVE OSCAR ISAAC AN EMMY IMMEDIATELY #MoonKnight — KAT 🐱 #IStandWithUkraine (@KatRadcliffes) April 27, 2022

Straight to the point.

https://twitter.com/abhintweets/status/1519273822884536320?s=20&t=H5BlCUzedAgbMcErd90tdw

Episode five is a cut above the rest according to many early watchers.

Oscar Isaac's acting has been AMAZING throughout the #MoonKnight series but…episode 5?! This blows everything that preceded it out of the water. Emmy nomination at best; one of the best casting choices since RDJ and I'll die on that hill. — Radyo 👽 (@The_Radyo) April 27, 2022

The best acting seen in a Disney Plus show to date?

Oscar Isaac performance in the #MoonKnight just magnificent. No doubt its the best acting i've seen from a Disney Plus show. — Dhan (@dhanesshM) April 27, 2022

Praise for his portrayal of DID.

Forget if it's even MCU related, Oscar Isaac is out of this world. Lighting up on dissociative identity disorder, and I don't believe anyone can do it as he did.#MoonKnight 🔝⭐ https://t.co/cxxUyLKoc8 — MᴜAᴅZⓘ (@inahazmada) April 27, 2022

There’ll be riots in the streets if Isaac’s talents aren’t recognized, apparently.

Ok, im rioting if Oscar Isaac not getting any awards for his acting — firza🐑 (@azrifkbr) April 27, 2022

Oscar Isaac once again proving to be one of the finest actors of our generation.

#MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/a6sLri4UBW — Anshᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@badxoxoaf) April 27, 2022

Just give the man an award; doesn’t matter which.

for all i know, oscar isaac deserves an oscar, an emmy, a grammy or whatever awards there are for his performance in moon knight episode 5. he was THAT good — ilhan (@hanhafiy) April 27, 2022

No further context needed.

If Oscar Isaac doesn’t win a Emmy on that episode of #MoonKnight alone… because damn. — Amanda Carlson (@amandalinney) April 27, 2022

Particular praise has been heaped on Isaac’s ability to portray two very different personalities alongside each other.

I hope that Oscar Isaac get his Emmy nomination, his acting is superbly done that in Marc and Steven scenes I sometimes forgot he plays both of them — Dan (@hellodanu) April 27, 2022

Moon Knight episode 5 was the best

episode of any Disney+ marvel show ever. The story telling was amazing and Oscar Isaac's acting was phenomenal. That episode alone is enough to win him an Emmy in my opinion. #MoonKnight — Delta (@deltanila) April 27, 2022

Oscar Isaac deserves an Emmy nomination for that episode. Played 2 different characters in the same body, at different points in their lives, switching back and forth. Was unbelievable. — Danendra Helmy (@DanHelmy) April 27, 2022

Watching Isaac shift between personalities is absolutely mesmerizing, particularly when he goes from the depths of grief as Marc Spector to cheery confusion as Steven Grant.

It’s also worth remembering how all this worked on set. Isaac acted opposite his brother, who was chosen as the closest thing to another Oscar Isaac they could get. Each scene was filmed twice, with Isaac switching between the characters, and the digital compositing in the final product is flawless.

Marvel Studios properties have a tendency to get snubbed come awards season, but we have to agree with the fans that if Isaac doesn’t see some gongs in his future for this, there’s going to be trouble.

Moon Knight‘s finale will air on Disney Plus on May 4.