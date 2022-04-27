Fans Demand Oscar Isaac Get an Emmy For ‘Moon Knight’ Performance

This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 5 throughout
Oscar Isaac has been knocking it out of the park every week on Moon Knight, but this week was something special. The episode took place on the borders of life and death, with Marc Spector and Steven Grant’s hearts being weighed to see if they’re worthy of entering the Field of Reeds.
This saw both personalities interact as they explored his past, which turned out to be extremely depressing. As we discovered Marc’s history of abuse and regret, Isaac turned in an incredible performance, the highlight being his breakdown outside his mother’s funeral.
The internet is buzzing with talk of an Emmy nomination for this and we can’t help but agree. Here’s how it’s going down:
Straight to the point.
Episode five is a cut above the rest according to many early watchers.
The best acting seen in a Disney Plus show to date?
Praise for his portrayal of DID.
There’ll be riots in the streets if Isaac’s talents aren’t recognized, apparently.
Just give the man an award; doesn’t matter which.
No further context needed.
Particular praise has been heaped on Isaac’s ability to portray two very different personalities alongside each other.
Watching Isaac shift between personalities is absolutely mesmerizing, particularly when he goes from the depths of grief as Marc Spector to cheery confusion as Steven Grant.
It’s also worth remembering how all this worked on set. Isaac acted opposite his brother, who was chosen as the closest thing to another Oscar Isaac they could get. Each scene was filmed twice, with Isaac switching between the characters, and the digital compositing in the final product is flawless.
Marvel Studios properties have a tendency to get snubbed come awards season, but we have to agree with the fans that if Isaac doesn’t see some gongs in his future for this, there’s going to be trouble.
Moon Knight‘s finale will air on Disney Plus on May 4.