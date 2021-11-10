Fans Go Bonkers As Alice In Borderland Season 2 Release Date Drops

Move aside, Squid Game, the Netflix’s OG survival drama Alice in Borderland is back!

Though the Japanese series Alice in Borderland may not have taken off in popularity quite as much as the South Korean Squid Game, there’s still plenty of fans out there who are excited at the news that the former, which premiered on the streaming service in 2020, will be returning for a second season.

omg alice in borderland season two crumbs!! pic.twitter.com/AhcAgrKs64 — mik. (@Mikays16) November 9, 2021

Indeed, the original manga Alice in Borderland was actually a main inspiration for Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, along with the manga Battle Royale. So it’s only natural the series season two announcement is getting a lot of love online.

A short video clip shows Borderland stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya making the announcement that filming for the show was indeed underway, and though it is written in Japanese, some text in the upper left-hand corner of the screen confirms a Dec. 2022 release date.

In fact, the announcement is getting some fans downright misty-eyed.

alice in borderland season 2 and the final of attack on titan next year pic.twitter.com/JOFUTic5De — ً (@jndoIIs) November 9, 2021

And many can’t wait to revisit some of their favorite characters.

oh i cant bloody wait for season 2 of alice in borderland pic.twitter.com/cAOv3CaUrU — olive DEAN BIRTH (@pcyjoshua) November 9, 2021

The timing of Hwang’s announcement of Squid Game season two seems downright suspicious in retrospect.

he heard that alice in borderland s2 was coming and got jealous https://t.co/FTnNBbggjG — bella (@cherybullet) November 9, 2021

But who knows, maybe the success of Squid Game made Netflix want to greenlight season two of Borderland as well.

I would like to thank @ squid games for making season 2 of Alice in Borderland a thing. Thank you very much. https://t.co/Y5ocqM3jmw — Chex Mix (@Dahnnym) November 9, 2021

Sometimes the fans really do make things happen.

they start filming alice in borderland s2 in december 🙏🙏 we've WON pic.twitter.com/9T2C1Fc1zD — sya?! (@dprsahi) November 9, 2021

You’ll get the hype bump too, Kento.

kento yamazaki just wait we'll give you the squid game hype when alice in borderland season 2 comes out!pic.twitter.com/jubIJWYRFm — es (@yeunkento) November 9, 2021

We’re just celebrating for both shows continuing their sagas.

Alice in Borderland and Squid Game S2 confirmed!!! pic.twitter.com/CniYFkdPvg — 🍬 (@iKONicSteph) November 9, 2021

ALICE IN BORDERLAND CRUMBS AND SQUID GAME SEASON 2 CONFIRMED- IT IS A GOOD DAY pic.twitter.com/YGWOD6ZQS9 — ✭felicia✭ (@_lovely_fifi) November 9, 2021

The show centers on two allies trapped in an abandoned Tokyo where they are forced to compete in a series of dangerous games, the type and difficulty of which are determined by playing cards.

Alice in Borderland season two will return to Netflix in Dec. 2022.