Video game fans are intrigued at the news of a Twisted Metal series coming to the Peacock streaming service, starring and executive-produced by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie.

The show is being described as “a comedic half-hour live-action adaptation,” according to Deadline.

The source material for Twisted Metal, a popular Playstation video game franchise of the same name, has not seen a new title come out since 2012’s PS3 reboot. The games center around vehicular combat amongst grotesque and murderous marauders, à la Mad Max. The games’ most famous character, Needles Kane, is a serial killer dressed as a clown, with literal flames for hair, and who drives an ice cream truck-turned-weapon, Sweet Tooth.

Mackie won’t play Needles in the show, however, instead playing a fast-talking outsider who must deliver a mystery package across a barren wasteland as the dangers of the open road pursue him and his car-thief partner. The murderous clown will be among those chasing after the duo.

The package delivery is a last-ditch chance at a better life for Mackie’s John Doe, a hard-driving milkman with no memory of his past, but who longs to find a welcoming community to call home in a post-apocalyptic earth.

One fan’s reaction to the news was decidedly “mixed,” since the game series has an unambiguously R-rated tone.

Um…HBO Max, Showtime, Hulu and Netflix passed on this? Hmm…this should be a rated R show, right? I'm confused. An action comedy? I have mixed emotions. — #GingaNation (@DaGinga80) February 28, 2022

Many on Twitter were wondering “why Peacock?” rather than one of the more prominent streaming services, like Netflix or HBO Max.

I used to love this game but why peacock?? … cho — 🇯🇲🌑 (@skippity_paps_) February 28, 2022

I like Mackie and I like Twisted Metal, but I'm not downloading Peacock to see if it works out. pic.twitter.com/sRkkTVYEfn — JuiceManVon (@JuiceMan_V) February 28, 2022

On the other hand, maybe a brand-new TV adaptation will bolster Sony’s interest in developing another game in a franchise that has largely lain dormant for a decade.

Gaming and entertainment journalist Erin Ashely Simon admitted she was “intrigued,” both by the comedic approach, and the promising prospect of the property hitting a streaming platform, rather than going the oft-ill-fated video game to movie adaptation route.

The comedic approach is interesting but, streaming platforms have done better with video game adaptions.



So, I'm intrigued.https://t.co/Gb1ppkVJVn — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) February 28, 2022

The prospect of anything Mackie-related, combined with a beloved video game title, was enough for one fan to get “excited” about the show.

I love Twisted Metal and Anthony Mackie too so I’m excited about this https://t.co/knngQZRKJ7 — ICE (@Makyle_Ice) February 28, 2022

Plus, it may be a great way for Mackie to flex his comedic chops, a welcome change of pace from his usual Marvel film roles.

Anthony Mackie in a comedy series, god I love being blessed https://t.co/frlrTIZQPh — Noelle 🌺 (@TheDekeSquad83) February 28, 2022

The somewhat-grim subject matter of the video games makes the show’s comedic focus kind of a bold choice. However, when the game in question follows an ice cream truck shooting missiles at a man whose arms are trapped in a pair of monster truck wheels, it’s only logical to create a show that doesn’t try to take itself too seriously.

Twisted Metal will be written and executive produced by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, who will serve as showrunner, with Will Arnett and Marc Forman also executive producing.