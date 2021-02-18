DC Fans Campaign For Matt Ryan To Play HBO Max’s Constantine

As of yet, there’s been no official confirmation that the casting search is underway for J.J. Abrams’ Constantine series for HBO Max despite the myriad of reports making the rounds, but fans have already decided that they want Matt Ryan to reprise the role.

Of course, whether or not the occult investigator ends up with his own show doesn’t even really matter when the character is expected to play a major part in Abrams’ Justice League Dark, so the streaming service is going to need someone to don the trenchcoat regardless. After all, it’s not like the longtime small screen Constantine will be under consideration for Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman, with Neil Gaiman already explaining why he recast Lucifer with Game of Thrones and Star Wars actress Gwendoline Christie instead of having Tom Ellis play the Devil.

In the eyes of many fans, though, Ryan has gone on to become the definitive Constantine, which is an impressive achievement when the comic book hero was first brought into live-action by the universally beloved Keanu Reeves. Despite NBC’s show being canceled after just one season, the 39 year-old Welshman became an integral recurring figure in the Arrowverse, and has even voiced the character in several animated movies.

Needless to say, supporters would much rather see him back on their screens than the young Riz Ahmed type that’s been mentioned, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Having Matt Ryan ready for Constantine & choosing someone else is like having RDJ ready to go as Iron Man & then recasting his character. There are just some things you don’t do, like recast people who are perfect for their parts. Matt Ryan or nothing, @hbomax . #Constantine pic.twitter.com/ihxzzsmgSi — 🌊Ben Tweets🌊 (@squash_tweets) February 17, 2021

I feel like if we bug DC and HBO Max enough that they'll finally see that Matt Ryan is the only exception for the new Constantine show. pic.twitter.com/JZAdZnHJJX — Jazmin |5 Moves of Doom| (@Jazzy_5MoDBlog) February 17, 2021

There's only 1 Constantine no one no one but FUCKING MATT RYAN pic.twitter.com/KFqohBsM5y — CODY |THE SYDNEY CULT|#TEAMKONG (@SYDNEYVISION) February 16, 2021

There is only one John Constantine and that is Matt Ryan. I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/6EhItsLdW6 — Captain Pantsuit 💚 (@whitecanary47) February 16, 2021

Imagine making Constantine show and not using Matt Ryan as John himself who's perfect by every means 😩 pic.twitter.com/JbtVN19Aqm — Strange (@MrStrange_616) February 16, 2021

Matt Ryan as Constantine will always be one of my favourite CB castings of all time, like he is just the perfect Constantine — Luke (@qLxke_) February 16, 2021

I’m assuming that they’re going with a different actor for the Constantine series cause Matt Ryan is busy with Legends of Tomorrow right now — Jay (@jayspatrol) February 16, 2021

The only John Constantine I want to see more of is MATT RYAN — Enasni Vee 🎮♦️ (@Enasni) February 17, 2021

@hbomax if your doing Constantine , you guys need Matt Ryan ! No one else is going to fill that role and bring the fans!

#constantine#mattryanconstantine#mattryan — richard moore (@MoorePfsatlanta) February 17, 2021

Ryan clearly has a deep affinity for Constantine and would jump at the chance to play the role again if the opportunity arose, but that’s completely out of his hands now and will be the decision of the creative team behind the HBO Max projects.