Fans mourn death of comedian Jak Knight, known for ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Bust Down’
Jak Knight — a stand-up comedian, star of Netflix’s Big Mouth, and an actor on the Peacock show Bust Down — has died at the age of 28
Fans of and colleagues of Knight, who was also a writer for shows like Netflix’s Big Mouth and ABC’s Black-ish, were in mourning following the news. Knight died in his Los Angeles home Thursday night, USA Today reports, citing a statement they received from a representative for the comedian.
In addition to producing and writing for Big Mouth, Knight also voiced the character Devon, hosted his own 30-minute stand-up comedy special in Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup series, and is slated to appear as an actor for the forthcoming Chelsea Peretti-directed comedy movie First Time Female Director, according to The New York Times.
Knight was a well-known figure in the comedy world, having opened for comedians such as Hannibal Buress, Dave Chappelle, Eric Andre, Joel McHale, and others.
“Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it,” wrote comedian and Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Kumail Nanjiani on Twitter.
Comedian James Adomian called Knight “wildly funny” and his death “A painful loss to comedy.”
“I love you Jak,” was the concluding sentiment of comedian and writer Moses Storm’s heartfelt message.
One fan of the comedian was also paying homage by sharing a favorite bit.
“Rest In Peace Jak,” the Twitter user wrote.
“RIP to a future legend 🙏🏾,” another Twitter user wrote.
Truly, Knight was a unique voice amongst his peers.
In a comedy career cut decidedly way too short, Knight had already made a name for himself, garnering recognition from outlets such as TimeOut, Comedy Central, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.
Rest in Peace Jak Knight.