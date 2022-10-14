Fans pay homage to ‘Rings of Power’ through stunning fan art

Love for Amazon Prime’s interpretation of Middle-earth continues to flood social media, as fans share their passion for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in every way they can.

Fan art went on a sharp rise following the show’s climactic seventh episode, as viewers expressed their love for the series via a variety of gorgeously-realized artistic works. A number of fresh pieces have cropped up on the web in recent weeks, with a number of uploads paying homage to the heroine of the series, Galadriel. Perhaps as a way to push back against the characters’ many detractors, fans are showing her all the love in paint and pen.

'The Rings of Power' Images Highlight Amazing Middle-earth Vistas 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

She’s not the only subject of the increasingly prevalent Rings fan art, however. Pages dedicated to the series are flooded with artistic nods to many of the show’s favored characters, from Elrond and Durin to Arondir and even Eärien. Now that the first season of the series has come to an end, it’s being immortalized by a range of incredibly talented artists.

Galadriel

The most commonly depicted character in fan art is inarguably Galadriel, a fitting trend considering her relevance in the series. The show follows four distinct storylines, with most episodes granting them close to equal screen time, but Galadriel’s is one of the most prominent. Her status as an ever-obsessed, driven soldier is a big change from the serene, wise figure fans know from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but viewers are very much here for the younger version of the Lady of Light.

They’re showing their love through art, in a variety of mediums. Morfydd Clark has already been immortalized in ink and paint, with her visage even etched into wood by one talented fan.

Elrond

Even though his presence is easily one of the most-liked characters on the show, fan art of Elrond is shockingly rare in many Rings of Power forums. Perhaps this is due to people’s obsession with Robert Aramayo’s current depiction of the character, which is fan art all on its own.

Durin

Durin has a similarly bare presence in fan art, once again likely due to his overwhelming popularity on screen. His vibrant personality and deep human connections quickly made him the breakout favorite of season one, and fan art just can’t quite capture the glory that is Owain Arthur’s portrayal. This sketch of him and Disa comes close though.

Arondir

Arondir, on the other hand, has been reinterpreted by artists on several occasions. This may, as with Galadriel, be a reaction to the backlash against the character, or could simply be due to his popularity among the fanbase. He’s already dad goals, and we don’t even know for sure that Theo is his kid.

Side characters

Several additional characters, including Isildur’s sister Eärien, have also gotten the fan art treatment.

Even Sauron got a shout-out.

More gorgeous art is likely to continue to flood forums now that the first season has come to an end, giving fans of the series even more to enjoy.