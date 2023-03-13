Fans pick their favorite ‘The Last of Us’ cameo, and it’s not who you think
Watching Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, Joel and Ellie’s original voice actors, in HBO’s The Last of Us brought glee to a lot of fans in the penultimate and final episodes, but let’s not forget the eyebrow-raising moment that reminded everyone why they should also buy the games and experience them.
The two protagonists exploring a wasteland and passing different obstacles in the United States already bring video game level design to mind, but the TV producers took that to a whole new level by incorporating an actual gameplay mechanic into the script.
Just as Ellie and Joel are about to arrive at the Firefly hospital, they enter a ruined building that doesn’t have a proper staircase to scale. Joel suggests giving Ellie a boost so that she can drop the ladder and allow him to climb up as well.
Most fans recognize this as a classic Naughty Dog parkour element, from both The Last of Us and Uncharted games. It’s also a very common mechanic to enter new areas in a lot of games, including PlayStation’s own God of War. Suffice it to say, viewers think this is the best cameo in the entire live-action adaptation.
The reference is so on the nose, your finger may have even itched to find that △ button on the controller, only to realize you’re watching a television show.
They even included that yellow marker which indicates an area you can interact with.
And yet, there was a discernible lack of brick-throwing, Joel’s favorite move in the game, throughout season one.
Now, let’s see if that golf club also makes it into season 2. Too soon?