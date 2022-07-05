Fans rally behind a canceled favorite that deserved more seasons
Every now and then, a beloved fan favorite television show that was cancelled too soon begins to aggravate the public anew. Today, Lovecraft Country circles back on Twitter, as fans lament the show’s premature cancellation yet again.
With shows like Stranger Things on Netflix amping up the love for the paranormal and horror genre, Lovecraft Country is trending once again, as some demand for the show’s return, and others calling out HBO for the decision to cancel. Despite enjoying critical acclaim, the dark fantasy was never afforded the time to truly spread its creative wings.
In fact, there’s a growing sentiment among the Twitterati that Lovecraft Country could have become bigger and better than the jewel in Netflix’s episodic crown, and you don’t have to scroll too far down your timeline to find a raft of people who agree wholeheartedly.
The trend did manage to raise the hopes of onlookers, though, who got excited at the idea of the show hopefully returning. The tweet below perfectly sums up Twitter’s relationship with Lovecraft Country every single time it has made the list of top trends.
There are way too many tweets to reveal, but the general consensus is this: Lovecraft Country is believed by many to have been prematurely taken away from television. The Misha Green-developed series received exceptional reviews from fans and critics, earning numerous awards and nominations for its single season run.
That might be a dry retelling of facts, but the sweeping opinion of anyone to have seen the series for themselves is that the world deserved to see much more the ambitious expanse that was ended way too soon.