Fans rally behind a canceled favorite that deserved more seasons

Every now and then, a beloved fan favorite television show that was cancelled too soon begins to aggravate the public anew. Today, Lovecraft Country circles back on Twitter, as fans lament the show’s premature cancellation yet again.

With shows like Stranger Things on Netflix amping up the love for the paranormal and horror genre, Lovecraft Country is trending once again, as some demand for the show’s return, and others calling out HBO for the decision to cancel. Despite enjoying critical acclaim, the dark fantasy was never afforded the time to truly spread its creative wings.

In fact, there’s a growing sentiment among the Twitterati that Lovecraft Country could have become bigger and better than the jewel in Netflix’s episodic crown, and you don’t have to scroll too far down your timeline to find a raft of people who agree wholeheartedly.

when i say Lovecraft Country is better and could of been bigger than Stranger Things, I mean it whole heartedly. — georgio.r (@georgior3) July 4, 2022

justice for Lovecraft Country. they deserved more seasons. — 💎 (@eb_so_major) July 4, 2022

Black people enjoying Lovecraft Country: 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾



HBO:

pic.twitter.com/7rYLMl5igb — 𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫 𝔪𝔢𝔩𝔞𝔫𝔦𝔫 𝔅𝔯𝔞𝔷𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔬𝔫👸🏽 (@Blu_Alexia_) July 4, 2022

Since Lovecraft Country is trending I’ll take the time to say that I will never forgive HBO for letting the show go… — nobu (@bbrryyaannaaa) July 4, 2022

Only Lovecraft Country managed to entertain us every Sunday, but when we needed it the most—HBO decided to be a bitch and made it vanish. pic.twitter.com/Yro0H8mDXp — 𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫 𝔪𝔢𝔩𝔞𝔫𝔦𝔫 𝔅𝔯𝔞𝔷𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔬𝔫👸🏽 (@Blu_Alexia_) July 4, 2022

I often think about how HBO did Lovecraft Country so dirty. — Doni (@HollywoodDon__) July 4, 2022

No let’s talk about how Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country was arguably one of the best shows on television and HBO just dropped it and one of the reasons floated was that it didn’t have enough of a compelling story for a 2nd Season?!?! How?! — Rose (@whtatim2BAlive) July 4, 2022

The trend did manage to raise the hopes of onlookers, though, who got excited at the idea of the show hopefully returning. The tweet below perfectly sums up Twitter’s relationship with Lovecraft Country every single time it has made the list of top trends.

Saw Lovecraft Country trending and thought it was good news. Nope, just us re-ripping off the bandaid about HBO cancelling it. — JeBae✨ (@NefertitisOwn) July 4, 2022

There are way too many tweets to reveal, but the general consensus is this: Lovecraft Country is believed by many to have been prematurely taken away from television. The Misha Green-developed series received exceptional reviews from fans and critics, earning numerous awards and nominations for its single season run.

That might be a dry retelling of facts, but the sweeping opinion of anyone to have seen the series for themselves is that the world deserved to see much more the ambitious expanse that was ended way too soon.