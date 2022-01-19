Fans react to ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ teasing huge character return
This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett‘s fourth episode
The Book of Boba Fett is building up to a war between Fett and the Pyke Syndicate for control of Tatooine’s underworld. The Pykes appear to have a lot of resources and men, but Fett has a couple of aces up his sleeve.
Spoilers for this week’s episode follow
By the time the fourth episode – ‘The Gathering Storm’ – wraps up, Fett’s got Master Assassin Fennec Shand, street gang The Mods, ferocious Wookiee mercenary Black Krrsantan, and a faithful Rancor at his disposal.
That’s good, but his stockpiles of credits mean he can afford more firepower. Then Shand said “credits can buy muscle, if you know where to look”, followed by the opening bars of Ludwig Göransson’s ‘The Mandalorian’ theme. This feels like confirmation that The Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin is coming to the show, and fans are going nuts:
Din Djarin’s return will inevitably give us some idea as to what’ll go down in The Mandalorian‘s third season. The last time we saw him, there were ominous hints of a power struggle with Bo-Katan for the Darksaber, leading many to assume that the core storyline would see a return to the planet Mandalore and a peek at its fractured politics.
However, if Djarin is back to being muscle for hire so soon, that conflict may still be in the future, meaning we may see him wielding the Darksaber in battle against Pyke Syndicate goons.
Either way, it’ll be good to see that chrome helmet back, as The Book of Boba Fett could use the assist as it moves into its final three episodes. Let’s hope it doesn’t drop the ball.