Fans react to ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ teasing huge character return

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett‘s fourth episode

The Book of Boba Fett is building up to a war between Fett and the Pyke Syndicate for control of Tatooine’s underworld. The Pykes appear to have a lot of resources and men, but Fett has a couple of aces up his sleeve.

By the time the fourth episode – ‘The Gathering Storm’ – wraps up, Fett’s got Master Assassin Fennec Shand, street gang The Mods, ferocious Wookiee mercenary Black Krrsantan, and a faithful Rancor at his disposal.

That’s good, but his stockpiles of credits mean he can afford more firepower. Then Shand said “credits can buy muscle, if you know where to look”, followed by the opening bars of Ludwig Göransson’s ‘The Mandalorian’ theme. This feels like confirmation that The Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin is coming to the show, and fans are going nuts:

The music 👀 at the end. Din Djarin next episode or episode 6 cuz thats cowritten by Dave Filoni — Aditya Joshi (@adithegr8crick) January 19, 2022

ARE WE GETTING DIN DJARIN WITH DARKSABER NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/3L0f9Eh7NO — 🕸 Dela 🌙 | tbobf spoilers (@delaspidey) January 19, 2022

Are we getting Din Djarin back in the next episode?!?! #TheBookOfBobaFett — Zul (@Zulfadhli_787) January 19, 2022

OMGGG THE ENDING MANDO SCORE DIN DJARIN IS COMINGGGGG — 🕸 Dela 🌙 | tbobf spoilers (@delaspidey) January 19, 2022

DIN DJARIN IS COMING BACK NEXT WEEK HUHHHHH pic.twitter.com/KEZU47wutd — nat (@djarinjedi) January 19, 2022

Brilliant episode. That little Mandalorian music cue right at the perfect moment. Perfect. Now we’re talking! #BookofBobaFett — Daithi MacTaig (@DaithiMacTaig) January 19, 2022

goosebump moment..!! the mandalorian theme😍 at the end of 4th episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett..so it means we are going to see mando in next episode🥳 (now how to wait).!!aahaa..be ready @PedroPascal1 bcz we are going to be insane and will bug your mentions but first, let's talk. — specstacular (@payal_choksi) January 19, 2022

credits can buy muscle if you know where to look *mandalorian theme plays* pic.twitter.com/9hc4CwzmMq — ً (@TASMSPlDEY) January 19, 2022

the whole fandom; pic.twitter.com/OTMuhBfhE6 — katie ⴵ ☽ (@Leia_Romanova) January 19, 2022

Din Djarin’s return will inevitably give us some idea as to what’ll go down in The Mandalorian‘s third season. The last time we saw him, there were ominous hints of a power struggle with Bo-Katan for the Darksaber, leading many to assume that the core storyline would see a return to the planet Mandalore and a peek at its fractured politics.

However, if Djarin is back to being muscle for hire so soon, that conflict may still be in the future, meaning we may see him wielding the Darksaber in battle against Pyke Syndicate goons.

Either way, it’ll be good to see that chrome helmet back, as The Book of Boba Fett could use the assist as it moves into its final three episodes. Let’s hope it doesn’t drop the ball.