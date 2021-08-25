Fans React To The Many Deaths In The Craziest What If..? Episode Yet

What If..? lived up to its billing with the first two episodes, showing us an alternate version of The First Avenger and how T’Challa would have changed the galaxy as Star-Lord. But the latest—”What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes”—might be the craziest yet.

I won’t spoil much, but the episode is set during Nick Fury’s famous “big week,” in which the events of Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor all take place at once. Following in the tradition of classic What If..? comics, the episode sees a lot of unexpected, tragic, and darkly amusing deaths, with Nick Fury struggling to figure out who’s behind them.

While it doesn’t pack the emotional impact of last week’s episode, it was a nostalgia trip to go back to the heady days of the MCU’s first phase and see the building blocks of the universe get messed with. Reactions online have been very positive:

me every time an avenger was being killed #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/pd89Ca3zTK — BEARRY (@bearry__) August 25, 2021

#whatif

me visiting the avengers in episode 3 of what if: pic.twitter.com/JbKH4IByHH — andre (@beIovafilm) August 25, 2021

#WhatIf episode 3 was great, easily my favourite episode so far pic.twitter.com/gCIhAqoNN4 — Henry | NWH era (@hxnrytaylor_) August 25, 2021

#WhatIf episode 3 was great. It was fun seeing all but one of the original 6 + Fury while they were there, and had a couple twists that were well done and fun. Seeing some of the movie settings in animation was really cool. Overall my favorite ep so far — manav 🃏🕸 (@manavsid07) August 25, 2021

Another great episode of #WhatIf they just get better and better!



I really want a sequel to this episode in season 2 to see where things went from here. — Marvel Fanboy (@MarvelFan91) August 25, 2021

Just watched the latest episode of #WhatIf and oh my word!! That was such a good episode!!! — DrJenTheVet ☀️ she who remains (@hydrojen19) August 25, 2021

ok that was my favorite episode so far #WhatIf — Bj (@BjWavy) August 25, 2021

A very dark and grim episode of #WhatIf this week. Basically completely erasing everything that has ever happened in the MCU as we know it. — Mr. J 🏴 (@jasze36) August 25, 2021

#WhatIf #Episode3 is by far my favorite episode. Has a nice mystery aspect to it. — Marklman (@Marklman00) August 25, 2021

With a second season of What If..? already confirmed, I’m hoping we’ll see some follow-up episodes showing how these bizarre new realities continued to develop. This episode in particular takes the MCU so far off the rails that anything could happen, though with Thanos still out there and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes pushing up daisies, I doubt the future is bright.

Next week appears to be the Doctor Strange episode, which looks like it’s going to explore what would happen if the Sorcerer Supreme turned evil. The story will also involve Spider-Man in some capacity, who’s wearing Strange’s Cloak of Levitation in promo shots. Where that episode will go is anyone’s guess, especially if things get as crazy as they did this week.

What If..? airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.