Fans Reflect On Ominous Age Of Ultron Line After Finishing What If…?

What If…? more than delivered on its promise of showing us some cool alternative tales. These ranged from dark and depressing tragedies to goofy comedy, with all the new characters eventually coming together to form the ‘Guardians of the Multiverse’ and taking down an Infinity Stone-powered Ultron.

One common thread across the first season was that Vision can be an absolute beast when let off the chain. Fortunately, the core MCU’s version is calm, kind, and polite, though in other realities he can quickly go very bad. All of which makes this exchange towards the end of Age of Ultron extremely ominous:

Marvel's What If...? Reveals Poster For Ultron/Vision Hybrid 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The ‘What If… Zombies’ episode showed that even a heroic Vision isn’t too far away from an evil path. That story saw the surviving characters reaching his research facility, where it appeared that he’d developed a way of repelling the undead horde. But, in a shocking twist, it was revealed he’d been luring in heroes, dismembering them, and feeding them to a zombified Wanda.

And then there’s the Ultron-Vision combo that first eradicated all life on Earth and moved on to destroying the multiverse. This Vision had no qualms about using his full power, perhaps best proven by the hilarious moment where Thanos steps out of a portal and is immediately chopped in half by Vision’s laser.

So we should probably be a bit nervous as to where Vision’s story is going next in the MCU. As of WandaVision, the MCU is home to ‘White Vision’, a rebuilt synthezoid with the memories of the old Vision. With Wanda set to return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we may see him appear there, but as yet nothing is confirmed.

In the meantime What If…? will return for a second season. Let’s hope we get it at some point in 2022.