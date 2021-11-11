Fans Speculate Why Ms. Marvel Is Being Delayed By Disney+ To Fall 2022

We’re getting the news that the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel is now being delayed to fall 2022 after previously being set to debut later on this year.

The news comes to us from Disney CFO Christine McCarthy, who explained the development during an earnings call Wednesday, according to CNET.

The show centers around Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan, with Canadian actor Iman Vellani set to play the titular character.

“The fourth quarter will likely be more indicative of what our slate could look like, once we have tentpole content flowing steadily from all of our industry leading creative engines,” McCarthy said. “Q4 will be the first time in Disney Plus history that we plan to release original content throughout the quarter from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and NatGeo, all in one quarter. This includes highly anticipated titles such as Ms. Marvel, Andor and Pinocchio.”

Ms. Marvel premiered as a standalone comic book series back in 2014 from creators Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona. The show was originally announced at the D23 convention back in 2019.

People are already having strong reactions on Twitter, with some speculating Disney is going back in to change up some elements of the show to better align with fan demands — based on their reactions to purported leaks — and keeping it truer to its source material.

Normally I would blow off fan reaction to leaked materials like there’s been to Ms. Marvel but this date announcement Indicates to me that they may be going back to fix some stuff. https://t.co/22s8XZ7KLD — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) November 10, 2021

So they gotta be reshooting ms marvel with stretch powers right? https://t.co/0cDdIywMQq — Joe (@hzjoetv) November 10, 2021

Really hoping they're taking all that time to fix Ms Marvel. https://t.co/MitakJPMmB — advit in soho (@advitreides) November 10, 2021

Others speculate the delay could be pandemic-induced, not due to reshoots.

After further consideration, I deleted my previous tweet about there being a chance they change Ms. Marvel's powers. The Marvels is already filming (with her same powerset presumably), and the delay is likely due to COVID complicating Ms. Marvel reshoots. — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) November 10, 2021

Another user wondered if this means She-Hulk will be the Disney Plus show that will follow Hawkeye. She also speculated the move may have been done to put Ms. Marvel closer to the release of the Captain Marvel sequel film The Marvels.

not surprised at all about Ms. Marvel coming out in late 2022 cause they probably want it to be closer to The Marvels so i don't mind. now i wonder if She-Hulk is coming early next year cause i'm SO excited. — sandro (@etrnlolsen) November 10, 2021

