Fans are having mixed reactions at the fact that the protagonist in the new Halo series, Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief John-117, takes his helmet off to reveal his face for the first time in the franchise’s history.

This actually occurs in the very first episode of the series, which dropped on Paramount Plus Friday.

One fan acknowledged the “cardinal sin” of showing what the legendary soldier’s face looked like, while also pointing out it’s hard to craft an entire character who is simply “just a cool helmet.”

spoilers

Halo s01e01 was as terrible as expected, dang if they did the one thing you shouldn't do and its constant now according to the peeps who got to see ep 2, its just there being a cardinal sin cuz damn if people can't relate to MC being just a cool helmet. pic.twitter.com/bZNh3cC7wv — Terrible the Terrible (@CalicoBggs) March 24, 2022

The Halo series started out as a video game, let’s remember, an experience where the player steps into the shoes of the main character in a much more intimate way than a traditional narrative. Thus, making the gun-toting protagonist of a first person shoot ’em up a relatively blank slate makes total sense. For a TV series to show more of him might be a logical decision, given the change of medium, but it still just “feels very weird” for many to see.

When the first trailer for HALO dropped, I was less than impressed, but I actually enjoyed Ep. 1



Feels like a Paramount+ TV show

Some shitty CGI

Nitpicks like "Hey, banshees aren't that fast!"

Chief sans helmet feels very weird

The human Covenant is some wacky shit



6.9/10ish — 𝙑𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙀 (@amblinone) March 24, 2022

For one fan, the moment Master Chief removed the helmet is the same moment the show “Stopped feeling like Halo.”

Lost me the second he removed his helmet. Stopped feeling like Halo — Destructus (@Destructus4) March 24, 2022

Another Twitter user was disappointed about other changes to the lore, in addition to the choice of John showing his face.

Covenant calling chief demon before blowing up the halo ring, Miranda Keys in sciences and not a ship captain. Halsey is Mirandas mother! and ofcourse…Chief took off his helmet and hasn't put it on since…



Way to go Paramount….. pic.twitter.com/lSu5x10j0W — Jkun [email protected] (@JkunPrime) March 24, 2022

The reactions to the show have been overall mixed by fans. But many didn’t know what to make of Master Chief’s mug one way or another.

I just watched the first episode of Halo, I am so mixed about it.



Like it was really cool but I feel like it was confusing.



And I don't know what to think about chief taking his helmet off. — liiinus (@daLiiinus) March 24, 2022

The Halo TV series just came out and oh boy John with no helmet. — Based Corporal Taggart 🍥 (@Cynder_024) March 24, 2022

Another fan went so far as to say Schreiber looks like your average Philly sports buff in the show.

Master Chief without his helmet in the new Halo series looks like he's super into Philly sports. pic.twitter.com/PbpJrbOh65 — (L)iam (D) Nolan (@LD_Nolan) March 24, 2022

Despite the main character taking his helmet off making them want to barf, one fan said they still liked the pilot episode overall — especially seeing the enhanced solider destroying the elite Covenant aliens in the opening act — and will likely keep watching.

So the beginning of #HaloTheSeries was freaking awesome seeing Chief destroying elites for the first 20 minutes. When he takes his helmet off I wanted to barf though. I'll keep watching cause I love Halo 6/10 — South Side Italian (@SouthSideItal) March 24, 2022

Other fans insisted, Master Chief has removed his helmet in the games and other media, they just don’t show the character’s face to keep it mysterious.

“Let them tell their story, it doesn’t change the games,” one Twitter user wrote.

Omg the show is set in an alternate universe… It literally HAD TO BE. You can't make a show where you never see the leads face especially since we know damn well Spartans take off their armor and helmets. Let them tell their story, it doesn't change the games — d0x360 (@d0x360) March 24, 2022

Halo fans pissing and crying because master chief took off his helmets. Like bruh he’s done it in the game, books, and other extended media. It’s just that we never see his face — alvinshotjuicebox (@Liltoomuchdrank) March 24, 2022

Another fan noted the fact of the helmet removal in itself isn’t necessarily the problem, but the show’s lack of build-up to it — the reveal happens in the first episode, after all.

The only thing that really bothered me was Master Chief taking his helmet off in the first episode. Part of his identity was his mask, and even though you didn't see his facial expressions, you got a sense of his emotions from his mask. Was too early. Some buildup would be nice. — FreshRevenge (@FreshRevenge) March 24, 2022

In our own review of the first two episodes of Halo, we concluded it was a serviceable-enough adaption. However, we couldn’t help but acknowledge that the character removing his helmet for the first time in the franchise’s more than 20 year history makes this version of Master Chief somewhat off-putting and strange.

You can decide for yourself by checking out Halo on Paramount Plus, with subsequent episodes releasing each Friday.