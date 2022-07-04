Fans want more gang violence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If there’s one thing Marvel Cinematic Universe followers feel they’re missing out on, it’s organized crime and gang violence it seems after a viral post on Reddit.

While we’ve been introduced to a few gangs and organized crime bosses in Daredevil, Luke Cage, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight, there’s been complaints that the gritty and brutal world shown in Daredevil has been abandoned in recent years. Netflix’s The Defenders series and its continuity are being folded into the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. But frankly, there isn’t enough, according to some fans.

Redditor /u/Some_Personality8379 has posted a mini-essay on their disappointment with the state of gang activity in the Marvel canon. For once, gangland activity is not on the rise, and for once, people want more gang violence. What a world we live in.

Marvel’s Disney Plus era has seen a different tone to that of the Netflix original series, with most of the shows definitively less bloody and much brighter. The darkest Disney Plus original so far in tone has been Moon Knight, which had a more sobering look at mental illness as opposed to purely superhero action.

Daredevil will get a continuation on Disney Plus, and considering how brutal the first three seasons were on Netflix, it’d feel like a mistake to not have it end up in a whirlpool of blood. Hawkeye introduced the Tracksuit Mafia, but they were played more for laughs than being a serious threat to the heroes.

Daredevil’s three seasons are now available to stream on Disney Plus, alongside Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.