Fans wonder what crossovers are in store for ‘Secret Invasion’

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion has just been confirmed as a crossover event. It’s a rather nebulous confirmation, as anyone who’s adjacently aware of media in general probably knows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s connectivity tends to branch far and wide, feeding into each other’s contexts as one, big, overarching story.

Nevertheless, there must be some weight to its status as a crossover event; whether it reaches the crossover ambition of Infinity War or Endgame remains to be seen, of course, but it’s likely that we can expect Secret Invasion to lean on far more of the MCU’s established heroes than other shows have.

We already know that the likes of Maria Hill, Everett K. Ross, and James Rhodes (aka War Machine) will be appearing in the series, and the good folks over at r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, no doubt the more rambunctious counterpart of r/marvel studios, have taken to speculating if Secret Invasion‘s additional cast will go beyond these three, and what the label of “crossover event” ultimately means for the show.

One user speculated that the label implies a firm connection with The Marvels, an upcoming film featuring the likes of Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, and in which Nick Fury (who stars in Secret Invasion) also appears.

Others hope that the show will reveal the formation of the New Avengers, with additional high hopes for heroes old and new to get involved.

Another responder took note of the confirmed cast’s affiliations with government and military organizations and posited that the majority of established characters will be tonally similar. Given recent shows such as Hawkeye and the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law veering into more grounded territory, it’s a possibility.

We may never quite decipher how the “crossover” designation separates Secret Invasion from the MCU’s other properties, but given the storyline it’s set to adapt, it’s a fair bet that most Marvel fans will be checking it out regardless.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney Plus in Spring 2023.