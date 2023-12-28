‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ season 2 cast, release date, where to watch and more

'How much of your life are you willing to change for love?'

After Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, Landon Heaton, and Ryan Black stole our hearts in season 1, four brand new farmers will embark on the adventure of a lifetime in season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife, searching for their perfect match in the place that they know best — their farms.

The show stars four eligible bachelors — or should we say farmers? — who let a group of city girls in on their lives, showing them the ropes of living and working on a farm (no pun intended). From tending to the homestead to feeding the cattle to baling hay and beyond, the four farmers host dates on their farms to show the eligible bachelorettes who they truly are, as well as whether or not they can handle their one-of-a-kind lifestyles should they pursue a relationship post-show.

For those who are unfamiliar with the history of the franchise, Farmer Wants a Wife began on The CW in 2008, however, a new and improved version of the show premiered on Fox in March 2023. Just two days before the finale of season 1, the series was renewed in May 2023, and now, the highly-anticipated premiere of season 2 is just weeks away!

Who is Farmer Wants A Wife season 2’s host?

Screengrab via Fox/YouTube

Fortunately for fans of Farmer Wants a Wife, Jennifer Nettles will make her return as the host for season 2, confirming the news on social media as soon as the series was renewed earlier this year.

“Woo-hoo!!! @farmeronfox (Farmer Wants a Wife) is picked up for a second season!!! Sowing the seeds of love yet again!!!! @realityclubfox,” the GRAMMY Award-winning artist shared to her 381k followers via Instagram.

Farmer Wants A Wife season 2 cast

Screengrab via Fox/YouTube

While the identities of the women who will be seeking their perfect match on Farmer Wants A Wife season 2 are still unknown, the four farmers who will serve as the leads have already been announced.

The names include a 23-year-old fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer from Bartow, Florida named Nathan Smothers; 27-year-old Mitchell Kolinsky, a first-generation farmer from Mount Juliet, Tennesse; Brandon Rogers, a 29-year-old second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colorado; and a 42-year-old team roper from Sikeston, Missouri named Ty Ferrell. Hopefully at least one of these hunks will leave the show in love!

Screengrab via Fox/YouTube

Fans of Farmer Wants A Wife, now is the time to mark your calendars and set your DVRs! The premiere of its long-awaited second season will air on Feb. 1, 2024, at 9pm ET/PT on Fox, and based on a teaser posted to YouTube, it looks like the show will be jam-packed with drama.

The caption of this YouTube video reads,

“Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in ‘the big city’ in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do — from tending to the homestead to feeding the cattle to baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?”

Where to watch Farmer Wants A Wife season 2

Screengrab via Fox/YouTube

As mentioned, the highly-anticipated premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 will be airing on Fox, however, there is another way to stream the series…

As brand new episodes air weekly, fans of Farmer Wants a Wife can choose to watch them live on Fox, or wait until the next day to stream them on Hulu. Either way, you will not want to miss what the second season has in store!