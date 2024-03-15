‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ season 2 episode 7 release date, confirmed

We just cannot get enough of this show!

Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, Landon Heaton, and Ryan Black stole our hearts in season 1 of Farmer Wants a Wife, and now four brand new farmers are look for love in season 2: 23-year-old fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer from Bartow, Florida named Nathan Smothers; 27-year-old first-generation farmer from Mount Juliet, Tennessee named Mitchell Kolinsky; 29-year-old second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colorado named Brandon Rogers; and 42-year-old team roper from Sikeston, Missouri named Ty Ferrell.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar with Farmer Wants a Wife, “Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in ‘the big city’ in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do, from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay.”

“For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?” the official description of the beloved competition series concludes, paving the way for a show that is jam-packed with juicy drama and seriously like no other.

With six episodes in the books — with the one last night (March 14) leaving fans of the franchise with a plot twist and a cliffhanger — viewers cannot help but wonder when episode 7 will grace our television screens. After all, we are on the edge of our seats!

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

When will episode 7 of Farmer Wants A Wife season 2 air?

Screengrab via Fox/YouTube

“After the farmers’ decisions shake up life on the farms and shock their ladies, they head to South Carolina for a campsite mixer; each farmer chooses which lady to take on his next solo date,” the bio for episode 7 of Farmer Wants A Wife season 2 reads, which will air on Thursday (March 21) at 9:02 PM ET/PT on FOX.

What tricks to Nathan Smothers, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Ty Ferrell have up their sleeves? Only time will tell…