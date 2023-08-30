Final ‘One Piece’ trailer offers a snappy live-action love letter ahead of the show’s release

One thing is for sure: the Straw Hats will have their work cut out for them.

We’re just one day out from Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation sailing into queues everywhere, and as fans of mega-popular manga and anime wait with bated breath, anxious as to whether the series is a certified hit or goes the way of the live-action Death Note show, they can rest assured knowing that the truth will be served up to them before long.

With all eight episodes slated to drop tomorrow, we won’t have to wait long to find out how far into the One Piece story we’ll get, either. And just as well, because judging by this final glimpse we’ve gotten courtesy of the latest trailer, it seems we’re going to get to reach that mysterious point on the back of a delectably rollicking adventure.

Indeed, from a peek at the Straw Hats’ chemistry (spearheaded by the enthusiastic if boneheaded Monkey D. Luffy), to teases of fan-favorite adversaries such as Hawk-Eye Mihawk, Captain Kuro, and Buggy the Clown, One Piece seems to have plenty of meat packed into its tight collection of episodes, and we can only hope it comes spilling out in the best ways once we hit play.

Shoring up the talent behind the Straw Hats are Iñaki Godoy (The Imperfects) as Luffy, Mackenyu (Knights of the Zodiac) as Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf) as Usopp, and Taz Skylar (The Lazarus Project) as Sanji. Elsewhere, Vincent Regan portrays Vice Admiral Garp, while Morgan Davies rounds out the main cast as Koby.

One Piece drops onto Netflix on Aug. 31.