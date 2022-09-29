Finding love in paradise: All the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couples still together

It might not be the most convenient way to find love, but it is certainly one of the most entertaining ways to do it! Bachelor in Paradise is the Bachelor/Bachelorette spinoff where individuals previously unsuccessful on the show, get a second chance at love, in paradise. The individuals head off to beautiful Mexico to see if this time they can find their person and their happily ever after.

The show has been matchmaking couples since 2014 and as it rounds its seventh season, it’s interesting to note that a solid amount of the couples formed on the show are actually still together! So while reality tv elimination-style dating might not seem the most traditional of choices in finding a partner, it might be a fairly effective one! Check it out.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, season two

Image via BachelorNation

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are the original Bachelor in Paradise dream team. They found love in season two and have been together ever since! They currently are the proud parents to three little ones Emmy (born 2017), Brooks (born 2019), and little Reed(born 2020.)

The two seem happier than ever and when asked if Jade is expecting to add to their little family, Jade reports to Bachelor Nation that sometimes she can definitely see them being a family of six, but also can’t imagine their youngest, baby Reed, not being the baby, so she goes back and forth quite a bit. But whether the family continues to expand or not, all reports point to these two being a happy, healthy, and thriving little family.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, season two

Image via BachelorNation

They say better late than never, and for this couple, that saying certainly holds true! Although these two met on Bachelor in Paradise season two, it actually would be a few years before they finally made it down the aisle. In the season Jared actually rejects Ashley after she pursues him, telling her the feelings weren’t mutual. The two parted ways and both left the season single! They then both made appearances in season three and tried to move on with other people, but ultimately those relationships just didn’t last either.

Ashley went on Bachelor: Winter Games and began dating Kevin Windt, but they ultimately parted ways also. Jared went on Bachelor in Paradise: Australia but his search was unsuccessful. Then finally, finally in 2018, Jared admitted feelings for Ashley, and after breaking up with Kevin, she returned the sentiment. The two started dating in 2018 and married in 2019. They announced their pregnancy with a baby boy in 2021 and welcomed their son Dawson in 2022. It might have not been the straightest of paths, but regardless, love found a way.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, season three

Image Via BachelorNation

Raven and Adam are another great example of how slow and steady wins the race. These two met on Bachelor in Paradise season four but did not get engaged on the show. They felt they needed more time to get to know each other, so they continued their relationship without rings or cameras after the show. And it worked, the couple got engaged less than two years later.

But unfortunately, the pandemic put a hold on their wedding day plans and they ended up having to plan and reschedule their wedding four separate times! Just before giving up on the whole thing and eloping, the wedding plan for number four came through and solidified and the couple tied the knot. They then announced they had a honeymoon baby on the way and they welcomed their son Gates in January of 2022.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch, season five

Image Via BachelorNation

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch met on Bachelor in Paradise season five but they also parted ways that season. Kevin ended their relationship and left Astrid heartbroken and alone. But Kevin immediately realized the error of his ways and reached out to her after the show, admitting his mistake. Astrid accepted his apology and the two got back together. A year later Kevin popped the question and Astrid said yes.

The two now live in Canada and welcomed their baby son August, in 2021. The couple hasn’t officially tied the knot yet, with the arrival of their son and all, but the two are set to do so in October of this year. Oh, and if Kevin’s name is sounding familiar it is because he was also paired during Bachelor: Winter Games with previously mentioned Ashley Iaconetti. The couple ultimately went their separate ways but found love in other places, so all’s well that ends well, we guess.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, season six

Image Via BachelorNation

Hannah Goodwin and Dylan Barbour are a match made in quirkiness. But the two found each other on Bachelor in Paradise season six, got engaged in the finale, and have been in their own lover’s paradise ever since. The two have not officially tied the knot yet as Covid put a damper on their plans but they did recently announce in May that wedding planning has officially commenced and their wedding is back on.

They currently live together in their home in San Diego and while there are no babies(yet) there is plenty of bliss for this Bachelor in Paradise success story.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn-Miller Keyes, season six

Image Via BachelorNation

An odd pairing to be sure, but somehow, a still successful one, Dean and Caelynn have been together since their season six introduction. Even Caelynn herself admitted to US Magazine that she was surprised that they were doing as well as they are. During the season Dean had actually ended things with Caelynn but came in with a grand gesture to reclaim her love right before the finale.

While the two are not engaged and don’t seem to have any firm future wedding plans at the moment, they do live together in a home right outside of Las Vegas. There are rumors that a wedding is forthcoming and Caelynn feels certain that Dean will propose soon, but as of right now no ring has been spotted.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, season seven

Image Via BachelorNation

These two might have taken a while to get to the starting gate of their relationship but they hit the finish line pretty quick. Mari said during her season seven appearance, that she wanted to ‘keep her options open’ as she dated around. But before long she just couldn’t deny her feelings for quirky Kenny Baasch any longer and the two began their relationship which ended with a Neil Lane diamond given to Mari during the finale by a nervous Kenny on one knee.

The two just welcomed their first fur baby, named Eleven, with a cute Instagram announcement. The two haven’t wed yet but they do live together in Chicago and did reveal a Puerto Rican wedding will be in their future.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin, season seven

Image Via BachelorNation

It was a sad day in Bachelor Nation when in season seven Becca called things off with Thomas. Although after two failed engagements her hesitancy was understandable. But fans weren’t counting these two out yet, and with good reason. it was revealed that these two had rekindled their romance post finale! The two were tight-lipped on exactly when things started up again, but it wasn’t long before in what Beca called ‘the ultimate plot twist’ the two revealed they were engaged, after her proposal!

Their Instagram announcement revealed Becca had been the one to pop the question. Could it get any cuter? These two certainly turned the tables on the haters and on social norms! They also recently bought a home they share with their fur babies, and who knows, maybe soon some babies of their own!

Chris Conran and Alana Milne, season seven

Image Via BachelorNation

Chris and Alana were quite the controversial couple during season seven. Many of their costars(and fans) thought the two had preplanned their relationship as many of their moments seemed too good to be true, a little too picture perfect one might say. The two vehemently denied the allegations but still left the beach separately under the pressure from their costars.

But in 2021 the couple announced they were giving their relationship a real shot, away from cameras, castmates and producers. The two have moved in together and while there are no wedding announcements just yet, they seem like they couldn’t be happier. If they were faking it for the cameras then they were certainly playing the long game, as the cameras are gone, it’s been over a year, and their relationship is still standing.

Pieper James and Brendan Morais, season seven

Image Via BachelorNation

Speaking of pre-planned romance, these two actually were dating before the season began! But Brendan, who came to the island first, struck up a romance with someone else, Natasha Parker. It was, however, short-lived because as soon as Pieper set one toe on the island, these two became inseparable. But their courtship was not without consequences as fan and costar backlash came hard and fast.

The couple’s comments about gaining Instagram fame from the show and Brendan’s careless treatment of Natasha’s feelings didn’t exactly win them any points. The couple felt the pressure both on and off camera and although things got rocky for a minute there, the two pulled out of their slump and their relationship continues to this day.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, season seven

Image Via BachelorNation

These two lovebirds got engaged at the end of season seven, but at one point during the show, there was one additional bird in the nest, as Joe’s ex, Kendall Long made a surprise appearance. But the couple didn’t let it phase them and the way Serena handled it apparently endeared her even more to Joe, as he revealed on the show’s finale. In fact, the two just celebrated their engagement party and are very excited about their upcoming nuptials.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, season seven

Image Via BachelorNation

While these two didn’t make it off the beach together, they did make it in the real world. Following the season finale, the couple realized what they were missing out on and reached out to each other. And before they knew it they were back together. Although they have made it clear that while things are progressing they are taking things slowly.

Seven seasons down and for some of these couples eternity to go. But for the ones who didn’t make it to ‘I Do’ maybe they will get their second(or third) chance at love as Bachelor in Paradise returns for season eight, Sept. 27.