‘Fire Country’ season 2 episode 4 release date, confirmed

Drama and action are two major motivators behind a number of television’s most popular shows, and Fire Country serves up both in droves.

The series had the potential to fade into the background of a million different shows of its ilk, but its unique approach, strong cast, and griping storyline have seen it rise above the competition. As it digs into its second season on the air, the show is collecting fresh fans with each new episode drop.

When to watch season 2 episode 4 of Fire Country

Fire Country sounds like just another firefighter show, but it’s found a unique angle into depicting the undeniably popular profession. Deviating from shows like Station 19 and 9-1-1 Lone Star, the series doesn’t just follow a firefighting crew in your favorite U.S. city. Instead it follows Bode Donovan, a convict looking to turn over a new leaf. In hopes of doing just that — and shortening his prison sentence to boot — Donovan, played by Max Thieriot, volunteers for California’s Conservation Camp Program, which assigns prisoners to assist fire departments across the nation.

Its a nice, intriguing twist on the classic formula, and it’s increasingly popular among viewers. The first season of Fire Country debuted in October of 2022 to a respectable response from viewers, and season 2 is off to a similarly solid start. Three episodes have released thus far, and episode 4 is right around the corner.

Episode 4 — titled “Too Many Unknowns” — is slated to drop on CBS on March 15. It will be followed by episode 5, “This Storm Will Pass,” on April 5. Viewers can expect season 2 to sport a similar length to season 1, which ran for 22 episodes in total, which means there’s plenty more Fire Country on the way.