‘Fire Country’ season 2 finale explained

Fire Country ended its second season with an emotional crossroads for Bode (Max Thieriot) and, of course, a moment when Bode saves the day.

The CBS drama premiered in October 2022, and over the past two seasons, Bode has taken one step forward and two steps back on his quest to live a more content life. While there is a large cast of characters like any procedural, the story is always centered around Bode’s emotional arc. After landing in jail at the end of season 1, Bode has hoped for independence. The Fire Country season 2 ending definitely changes Bode’s life.

What happened in the Fire Country season 2 finale?

Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego Moreno’s (Rafael de la Fuente) wedding is one of the biggest storylines in the Fire Country season 2 finale, “I Do.” Bode may be upset about this, but he’s also dealing with an emotional moment: being released from Three Rock. This is a huge deal despite many predicting that this would happen at some point this season.

The episode focuses on Bode realizing his real desire: to follow his firefighting dreams. But since no one has an easy time on Fire Country, which is filmed in the beautiful province of British Columbia but set in California, Bode is distracted by problems in his personal life. As he tries to figure out how to get the career he wants, he realizes that he might lose Gabriela.

The talented cast members of Fire Country all play a pivotal role in the season 2 finale, but Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway)’s scenes stand out the most. Jake knows Bode has been trying to get back on his feet for years now, and he warns Bode against teaming up with their troubled high school classmate Rick (Adam Aalderks). This is what Fire Country does best: ensuring that while there are plenty of epic fire scenes, the characters are what we’re the most focused on. Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer) is another stand-out character in the Fire Country season 2 finale. She gets a compelling storyline of thinking about moving to Sacramento for a job, but knows she should continue her Three Rock Caption position as she’s so good at it.

Bode ignores the sound advice and gets a job helping out on a construction site thanks to Rick. But when a fire breaks out (which we knew would happen), Bode saves a young kid and insults Rick by suggesting he started the fire because he was using drugs. When Rick says he hasn’t used drugs in two years, Bode realizes that he has to be more compassionate toward others. After all, he doesn’t want them to judge him for his past.

Rick’s presence in the Fire Country season 2 finale is pivotal since near the end of the episode, he tells Jake he thinks he’s Genevieve’s (Alix West Lefler) dad. Since Bode thought he could be, this sets up a huge complication for season 3.

The Fire Country season 2 ending also finds the Cal Fire staff and Bode’s sweet family making work-related decisions. As Vince Leone (Billy Burke) recovers from his heart operation, Sharon (Diane Farr) tells Luke (Michael Trucco) she wants to do her job again. Naturally, he’s not pleased she’s forcing him out. This suggests there will be even more conflict between the two characters in Fire Country season 3 (which we’re here for, considering how much we dislike Luke).

Of course, we can’t not discuss Gabriela and Diego’s wedding. While Diego proves he knows Gabriela by asking if they should wait since she doesn’t know if Manny (Kevin Alejandro) can be there, Bode is terrified of losing her. We’ve been waiting for Gabriela and Bode to finally be together for a while now. Sadly, Gabriela and Diego get married (no offense, Diego, but Bode deserves a win here) and Bode doesn’t cause a scene at the ceremony. There’s enough going on with Manny about to be placed under arrest. Instead, Bode asks Luke if he will help him be a firefighter. He says “firefighting is the first healthy addiction” he has found in his life and he’s “ready” for his “legacy as a Leone.” While Bode definitely loves Gabriela, he wants to get himself to a good place, which is admirable.

We might have thought Bode would race into the ceremony and declare his undying love for Gabriela, but that isn’t his style. Instead, while he knows that he cares about her, he’s putting all his attention on fighting fire. This was a smart story decision because that could have been a super cheesy scene. It’s highly likely that this isn’t the end of Bode and Gabriela’s love story, and the fact that she is now married will create an epic love triangle in season 3.

What will happen in Fire Country season 3?

In March 2024, CBS renewed Fire Country for season 3. While we won’t be able to see new episodes until fall 2024, the Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano told TVLine a few season 3 story details. Napolitano said the episodes will be about “wish fulfillment.” Bode being out will be “a fresh engine for Season 3, and a really fun, aspirational place.”

While he will enjoy himself, fans can expect some drama and hard times, of course. Napolitano also told Entertainment Weekly that Bode will “struggle with the regularity of life.”

Fire Country season 3 will also be about Bode going through the motions of landing a job as a firefighter. Since he was in jail, it won’t be straightforward. But if we know one thing about Bode, it’s that he has a heart of gold and is on a quest to make his life better.

