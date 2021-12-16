First image revealed from Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway’s new TV series

Apple has been throwing some serious money at its upcoming slate of streaming exclusives to secure some of the biggest names in the business for both episodic and feature film content, and that trend is set to continue with next year’s miniseries WeCrashed.

Co-created by The Office veteran Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the six-episode effort traces the rise and fall of WeWork, a startup that shoots to instant success before experiencing a startling descent from grace. Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway lead the ensemble as CEO Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah, who additionally holds the role of company chief brand and impact officer.

WeCrashed doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but that information is likely coming soon after Entertainment Weekly revealed the first official image, which you can check out below.

Focus and Game Night duo John Requa and Glen Ficarra helm the entirety of WeCrashed to complete the heavy-hitting lineup of acclaimed and proven talent on either side of the camera, which marks Leto’s first recurring small screen turn since My So-Called Life ended in 1995, and Hathaway’s first TV show since her stint on Get Real ended over 20 years ago.