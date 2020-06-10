The Flash Fans Asking The CW To Fire Danielle Panabaker For Racism

After The CW got rid of The Flash star Hartley Sawyer due to racist tweets on social media earlier this week, fans are now targeting Caitlin Snow actress Danielle Panabaker and asking the network to fire her as well.

It’s been a tough week for the Arrowverse and its stars. In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests which erupted after the tragic killing of an African-American named George Floyd at the hands of several MPD officers, almost every celebrity and influencer is voicing their support for the movement. Though as you’d expect, it’s not all been fun and games since many people are outing stars who’ve shown racist behaviour in the past.

One such person was Hartley Sawyer, whose racist and misogynistic comments on Twitter compelled the producers to fire him from the upcoming season of The Flash. Now, it appears that Danielle Panabaker, who’s portrayed Dr. Caitlin Snow aka Killer Frost since the show’s conception back in 2014, is being accused of racism towards Iris West actress Candice Patton for advocating the Snowbarry ship.

A Twitter user uncovered this alleged racism and presented a lot of evidence from across the years to back her argument up, and you can check out some of it down below.

— The Untold Truth Of Danielle Panabaker, and others, undermining Candice Patton, a thread! pic.twitter.com/bbUs6KeM8q — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

First, we’re going to start off with the way Danielle has tried to undermine Candice. This first example will be her baiting Snowbarry, a crackship made out of racial discrimination against Candice. Here is the proof. pic.twitter.com/o3WjM3sdgL — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

Here is the first instance of Danielle baiting SB. Mind you, she openly admitted she saw the ship very early, which means she baited it whilst knowing of the hate Candice got from them. pic.twitter.com/WaehoIFHPs — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

Again, referring to Caitlin’s relationship with Barry as something romantic but not Cisco. People like to defend this and say ‘the show was only starting, she wants to explore. Cait and Barry are friends.’ So are Cait and Cisco – why doesn’t she try to ship them too? pic.twitter.com/HAItykF5hg — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

Here we have her promoting Barry and Patty, but again, never Barry and Iris. I’d also like to point out she’s never tried to promote anything having to do with Barry and Linda. pic.twitter.com/OVUWTB0F4i — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

This part is going to be about the fact that Danielle compared the ‘hate’ she gets regarding different ships to the racial slurs and hateful comments Candice gets, even to this day, from her fans. pic.twitter.com/gMM3phuZpq — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

Now we’re going to move onto her racist behavior. First, we have this tweet regarding an article. Many of her fans like to justify this but let me ask this, if there was nothing racist about it, why‘d she delete it? The original tweet was racist and she became a racist apologist. pic.twitter.com/OQCOKYNSDv — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

Second, we have the fact that she dated a white supremacist. Again, a lot of her fans like to say they didn’t date or they were on set. These photos are not on any set. pic.twitter.com/pyr70jLwUl — Jen ❤︎ (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

Frankly, this seems more like a desperate attempt to take a pass at someone you don’t like in your favourite TV show rather than a solid ground to base accusations of racism. But the internet and Twitter being what they are, a lot of fans reacted, and some are now even asking the network to fire Panabaker.

Thank you for this, I have no idea what Candice has been through, this is so horrific. All these things happened yet CW didn't even acknowledge it… — Nicole | #𝑰𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉𝑴𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒂 (@nicole___27) June 3, 2020

I really never understood why y'all called DP a racist, but now I can say I do. Thanks for the info. Although I don't agree with the EBR part, I feel like Felicity and Iris weren't "friends" until COEX. — Augus (@Augst0) June 3, 2020

Candice deserves so much better, it’s sad and angering she has to keep working with dp, dp deserves to be fired — 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙚 ☽ (@irisforce) June 3, 2020

@ewrote Fire Danielle Panabaker next. She doesn't respect the black female lead. She makes the set uncomfortable for her and she baits the racists against Candice. And she can't act to save her life anyway. Plus, her character is useless. Need more reasons? — Ikram Avery (@IkramEMM) June 8, 2020

its amazing that hartley sawyer was fired but danielle panabaker needs to be too. the amount of racial hate that she helped light a fire to for YEARS is insane and she needs to be held accountable for it @CW_TheFlash @ewrote — naj • ceo of kory anders (@koryverse) June 8, 2020

First step. Next you need to fire Danielle Panabaker for her racist actions towards Candice Patton. https://t.co/9RQxf1dOfs — Liz|💜 (@CPflashFan) June 8, 2020

with hartley sawyer out of the show, can ya'll fire danielle panabaker and the rest of your racist casts @TheCW — aima @ doing commissions!!!! (@aima015) June 8, 2020

can the flash also fire danielle panabaker please — sage✿ (@schwartzonfilm) June 10, 2020

Fire danielle panabaker , shes being an ignorant human to her castmate #hearcandicepatton . shes tried multiple to undermine #CandicePatton .its time to change and lets these kind of people out of our society #firedpanabaker

SIGN HERE

–https://t.co/G39BoAUite — Induwara Fern (@FernInduwara) June 9, 2020

NOW FIRE DANIELLE PANABAKER ! @CW_TheFlash — ravena (@lameassrav) June 9, 2020

i think also they should step up and fire someone who is actually being racist ie danielle panabaker especially her being so fkn disgusting to candice!!! anyway. whatever. my opinion doesn’t matter right? — 🦥𝒸𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓈𝓎🏹 #SaveShadowhunters (@westallenkiss) June 9, 2020

Tell us, though, what do you make of all this? Should The CW get to the bottom of this matter with The Flash star? Let us know in the usual place below.