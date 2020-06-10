Home / tv

The Flash Fans Asking The CW To Fire Danielle Panabaker For Racism

By 1 hour ago
After The CW got rid of The Flash star Hartley Sawyer due to racist tweets on social media earlier this week, fans are now targeting Caitlin Snow actress Danielle Panabaker and asking the network to fire her as well.

It’s been a tough week for the Arrowverse and its stars. In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests which erupted after the tragic killing of an African-American named George Floyd at the hands of several MPD officers, almost every celebrity and influencer is voicing their support for the movement. Though as you’d expect, it’s not all been fun and games since many people are outing stars who’ve shown racist behaviour in the past.

One such person was Hartley Sawyer, whose racist and misogynistic comments on Twitter compelled the producers to fire him from the upcoming season of The Flash. Now, it appears that Danielle Panabaker, who’s portrayed Dr. Caitlin Snow aka Killer Frost since the show’s conception back in 2014, is being accused of racism towards Iris West actress Candice Patton for advocating the Snowbarry ship.

A Twitter user uncovered this alleged racism and presented a lot of evidence from across the years to back her argument up, and you can check out some of it down below.

Frankly, this seems more like a desperate attempt to take a pass at someone you don’t like in your favourite TV show rather than a solid ground to base accusations of racism. But the internet and Twitter being what they are, a lot of fans reacted, and some are now even asking the network to fire Panabaker.

Tell us, though, what do you make of all this? Should The CW get to the bottom of this matter with The Flash star? Let us know in the usual place below.

Source: Bounding Into Comics

