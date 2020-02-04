The Flash EP Teases New Mystery Surrounding Nash Wells

The latest version of Harrison Wells was introduced at the beginning of The Flash season 6 – Nash Wells, an inter-dimensional explorer we eventually discovered was on the hunt for the Anti-Monitor. This made him partially responsible for the devastation the villain wrought on the multiverse in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” causing the guilt-ridden Nash to rename himself Pariah – as per the comic book character. Now “Crisis” is all over and done with and reality is saved, but Nash will be sticking around Central City in season 6B.

While speaking to TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace promised that Tom Cavanagh will continue to play this iteration of Wells for the remainder of the current run of The Flash. What’s more, a new mystery revolving around the character will emerge, pretty much instantly. So, look out for the start of that in tonight’s midseason premiere.

“Nash is still around, but the question is why is Nash still around? That’s a mystery that gets pretty crazy pretty fast, all through the back half.”

In the same chat, Wallace also teases that Team Flash will immediately have to start dealing with the ramifications of living in a Post-“Crisis” world. Remember, Earth-1 as we knew it is no more and the Arrowverse heroes now live on Earth-Prime – a kind of blend of Earth-1 and Earth-38 with various others. Wallace promised that a big twist is coming in tonight’s outing as well that will change the life of one of the gang forever.

For more, check out the synopsis for the episode below:

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett.

This description doesn’t mention it, but David Ramsey will be dropping by as John Diggle, too, but don’t expect a Green Lantern reference, as the actor has already ruled it out.

The Flash 6×10 “Marathon” airs on The CW tonight.