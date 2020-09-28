The Flash And Supergirl Will Reportedly Get One More Team-Up

Arrowverse fans were saddened last week when it was announced that Supergirl is being cancelled. The CW show was one of the core Arrowverse titles with Melissa Benoist’s titular heroine playing a key role in multiple crossover events, including last year’s awesome “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” But viewers still have something to look forward to, as the upcoming sixth run comprises twenty episodes, is set to air in 2021 and Benoist has promised that it’s a “helluva final season.”

Not only that, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us the Fast & Furious franchise is headed to space and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max – say that there’s one more crossover in store for the Supergirl crew as well. This will see the Flash and Kara team-up one last time in a story that will apparently somehow involve Lex Luthor.

Details beyond that remain unclear, but it’s an interesting development and could even tie into Superman & Lois, which is due to air in January. The show is set to feature Law & Order, 9-1-1 and The Vampire Diaries‘ Wolé Parks as the ‘Stranger.’ By now, the cat seems to be out of the bag that this character is an alternate universe Lex who escaped into our world through a portal before the multiverse died in “Crisis” (which would also make him the first live-action black Lex Luthor).

Whatever the case, I’m sure The CW will let Supergirl go out with a bang. Kara has been a major feature of the Arrowverse since her introduction and we’re definitely going to see some cool guest stars in the final episodes. How it’ll all end is still unknown, of course, but if you have any theories of your own, feel free to share them down below.