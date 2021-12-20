Florence Pugh talks playing Yelena Belova in new ‘Hawkeye’ featurette

Marvel Studios released a promotional video following the premiere of Hawkeye, episode five, “Ronin,” to further tease fans regarding the involvement of Black Widow‘s deadly assassin, Yelena Belova. It appears as if Marvel has a promising and fulfilling role for Florence Pugh among the Hawkeye cast, especially as the official Marvel Studios and Hawkeye Twitter pages have released both a character poster and a promo featuring Yelena Belova within hours of each other.

As seen below, the promotional featurette includes interviews with the cast and crew behind Marvel’s Hawkeye miniseries; Pugh discusses her pleasant surprise in discovering Yelena’s involvement with Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld talks about the relationship between Yelena and Kate Bishop. In addition, Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, collectively known as Bert & Bertie, speak on witnessing Belova (Pugh) interact with Bishop (Steinfeld) from a directorial standpoint.

Don't miss Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios' @HawkeyeOfficial. Episode five is now streaming on @DisneyPlus.

In an interview, Pugh expresses her gratitude toward Scarlett Johansson. When mentioning her collaboration with Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, Pugh says, “My whole experience was with Scarlett, and she really welcomed me into the MCU, and then to jump into her scene partner’s world was just as sweet.” She added, in a humble manner, “It’s been a really good first two years in the MCU.”

An untitled Episode 6 of Hawkeye releases on December 22. Marvel fans can expect good things from Yelena and plenty more Marvel appearances ahead for Florence Pugh, who seems to cherish every second of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

To see Florence Pugh killing it as Yelena Belova, Hawkeye continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.