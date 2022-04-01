Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat have both taken Doctor Who down a unique path during their respective tenures, but as much as their fans would wish to pit the two award-winning writers against each other, they’re actually really close friends in real life, and revere each other’s craft.

That companionship and professionalism once again came through when Moffat was recently asked to give his opinion about Davies returning to take over from current producer Chris Chibnall. Appearing at the Radio Times Cover Party, here’s what the man behind the Eleventh (Matt Smith) and Twelfth (Peter Capaldi) Doctors had to say on the matter.

“Ach, they’re dragging him out of the archives!” He joked. “My first thought, ‘Well it’s brilliant news for Doctor Who.’ He’s the finest writer working in television. And he’s coming back to what is, I suppose, still his biggest hit. So that’s just wonderful, wonderful news for Doctor Who. And sort of proof of the vibrancy of that show that he would do that – he’d come back to it.”

Interestingly enough, Davies talked about the exact same thing when asked a few weeks ago to explain why he returned to the show, saying that he wouldn’t return “if it wasn’t feeling new.” The returning showrunner has apparently explained some of his plans to Moffat, but he isn’t letting anything slip for now.

“I’m going to give you no hints. I know a certain number of things,” He continued. “But I don’t remember which bits are secret. So I’m terrified to say anything. I know some stuff, but not everything. And I don’t have the briefing sheet I used to have – I used to create – which was to tell me what to shut up about. So I’m saying nothing at all.”

New 'Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils' images 1 of 4

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Recent hearsay circulating online seems to suggest that both Matt Smith and David Tennant will be back for the 60th anniversary special, which will also mark Davies’ return to the series. If that ends up being the case, then the return of Moffat for some individual stories somewhere down the line isn’t that much of a stretch.