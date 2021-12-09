Former reality TV star Josh Duggar found guilty in child porn case

A federal jury in Fayetteville, Ark., found former reality TV star Josh Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday. Duggar, one of the central figures of TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count upon sentencing, which will happen a later date.

“We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal,” said Duggar’s legal team in a statement to NBC News.

As We Got This Covered noted in its earlier coverage of the trial, the series featuring was pulled from TLC’s programming schedule in 2015 in the aftermath of revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters as well as a family babysitter.

As KNWA-TV reported, Bobye Holt, whose husband Jim Holt identified as a longtime family friend of the Duggars, testified on the molestation allegations.

An Associated Press account added that while Duggar’s legal team sought to have Bobye Holt struck as a witness in the case, Judge Timothy Brooks decided to allow the testimony.

“The child pornography victims in this case are approximately the same ages as the victims of defendant’s hands-on child-molestation offenses,” Brooks’ order said. “Accordingly, the prior act evidence is probative of defendant’s sexual interest in underage children and his propensity for exploiting young girls.”

At the time of the original accusations, Duggar also released a statement on Facebook apologizing for his actions. “Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends.”

The next chapter in the story of Josh Duggar’s trial involves both sentencing and if his legal team succeeds in its attempt to appeal.