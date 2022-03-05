Former Texas TV weatherman wins primary

TV weatherman Maclovio Perez started his career as a meteorologist in the 1970s. It’s a career he stuck with all the way through 2020, but after a professional pivot, he could soon end up in a new role: Congressman.

Perez scored a surprise win in his primary race in San Antonio, and will be the Democratic nominee in Texas’ 27th Congressional District race for U.S. Representative, according to a local report. His win was announced after the election on March 1.

Perez started his meteorology career at KENS 5 in San Antonio, and then returned to the area in 2002 to work for News 4, after working in Los Angeles. Most recently, he worked for KRISTV. Here he is giving a weather report in 2020.

Perez thanked all the voters who turned out, and said it was important to stay true to where he came from, if he makes it all the way to Washington.

“We need somebody who’s more concerned about what’s happening in our neighborhood than what politics are going on in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Too often, they leave, they go to Congress, and you never see them again. I’m not that kind of guy. I’m of the soil. I’m of the people.”

Perez said he’s especially concerned with climate change (he is a weatherman, after all), and that he intends to find ways to incorporate clean energy.

“Having worked on the West Coast, I know what pollution looks like, and if you’re from Houston, well, you know what pollution looks like. All that can be fixed in a matter of months if we tried. It’s getting to a point where our kids are not having clean air. There’s too much plastic on beaches. This is our home. We have to take care of it.”

Perez will face incumbent Michael Cloud in the November General Election.