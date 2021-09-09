Fox In Active Discussions To Bring Back 24

When it comes to naming the most important and influential shows of the Peak TV era, 24 simply cannot be omitted from the conversation. Big budget, action-driven episodic espionage is everywhere you look these days, and the modern popularity of the subgenre can be traced directly back to Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.

Comfortably one of television’s most iconic characters, the veteran counter-terrorist operative headlined eight seasons, feature-length interlude Redemption and miniseries Live Another Day, which aired four years after 24 had initially concluded in 2010. Ever since, fans have been clamoring for a revival, with Sutherland admitting as recently as last year that he’d be open to the idea provided the story was strong enough, with Fox revealing that discussions are actively underway to bring it back.

Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn confirmed as much to Deadline, which will be more than enough to have people salivating at the prospect of Jack shouting “Dammit!” and dispatching even more bad guys.

“There’s still a possibility, there’s still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear. There are some active creative discussions that are happening.”

Live Another Day ended with Jack handing himself over to the Russians, having been on the run since the Season 8 finale, leaving the door open for a continuation despite Sutherland’s hopes that he’d be killed off by the end. Spinoff Legacy was a decent enough action drama, but it definitively proved that 24 doesn’t work without its most famous character.

All it would take would be either a jailbreak or some kind of political deal to see Jack released from prison and then we’d be off to the races, sending him on another real-time adventure to save the world from imminent disaster.