‘Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock’ season 2 release date confirmed

Fans of the famous 1980s sitcom Fraggle Rock have reason to celebrate, as Apple TV Plus has announced that the highly awaited second season of the revival show Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will launch in Spring 2024.

Recommended Videos

The first season, which saw the return of fun-loving characters, Gobo, Mokey, Red, Boober, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt, and the Little Doozers, won the hearts of many nostalgic millennials. Following the unexpected success of its return as a series of shorts in 2020, the fantasy comedy puppet series received a full reboot, which premiered on Jan. 1, 2022. It performed exceptionally well around the world, and famously took home the Best Art Direction Award at the 2022 Children and Family Emmys.

With the upcoming second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock set to unveil more promising epic adventures for our little daring friends, here’s all you can expect to see.

Fraggle Rock season 2, as shown in the trailer, will premiere in just a few days, on Friday, March 29th, 2024. The Emmy-winning puppet series is slated to release 13 episodes, with no surprises, as it seeks to maintain the strong viewership numbers from the first installment, while also capitalizing on the nostalgia factor. The series will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus, as the streamer owns the executive producing rights, in collaboration with the Jim Henson Company.

What are our little puppet friends going to be up to this time?

The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to deal with a multitude of ludicrous problems in Fraggle Rock. One of the challenges, according to the trailer, is a large fan blowing huge winds that disturbs their home, and a dust storm that destroys their radish field. The series, as we all know, will not be complete without a bit of wacky fun, escapades, and musical whims.

The movie’s official summary reads: “The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away…down at Fraggle Rock.”

Production staff and incoming guest stars

The first season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock did not shy away from incorporating recognized stars, and this new season will be no exception. The returning cast includes: Ariana Debose, Brett Goldstein, Catherine O’Hara, Daveed Diggs, and acclaimed singer Adam Lambert. The well-known K-pop girl group Aespa will also feature in the upcoming season.

Chris Plourde will produce the series, with Tim O’Brien serving as co-producer. Harvey Mason Jr. is also poised to create the brand-new tracks featured in the latest series. Expect more music, silliness, and an overarching lesson about unity and friendship when season 2 of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock returns to continue the beloved franchise’s legacy.