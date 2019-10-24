Freeform Cancels Cloak & Dagger After Two Seasons

From where I’m sitting, the Marvel TV landscape seems to be in a bit of a transition phase. For the most part, we’d seen various properties based on its comic book universe scattered across Netflix, Hulu, ABC, FX and Freeform in recent years, with a more MCU-focused shift coming to Disney Plus. And as you’ve no doubt noticed, the casualties from the old guard have really stacked up.

The latest series sent packing is that of Cloak & Dagger, which called the aforementioned Freeform network its home. For two seasons, it dazzled a younger generation of True Believers, but I guess they’ll need to find their fix elsewhere as of now.

Considering how it’s been five months since the last episode aired and no word of a renewal came down, you might have seen this coming. It’s also worth mentioning how ratings dropped nearly 40% during the second season, so that had to factor into the execs’ decision to bring down the ax. And according to Deadline, options on the cast expired this week as well.

Here’s the statement Freeform provided to Deadline regarding the matter:

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told. We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Though I wouldn’t rule out a future Marvel show coming to Freeform somewhere down the line, it’s important to remind you of how Marvel TV is pretty much finished at this point and that we exclusively reported last week that Kevin Feige plans to reboot most of these characters in the MCU, which this news seems to confirm. Like I said earlier, the focus has now been placed on the heroes over at Disney Plus, so that’s where we should turn our attention going forward.

Tell us, though, are you sad to see Cloak & Dagger go? If so, feel free to share your favorite memories from the series in the usual place below.