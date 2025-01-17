From ‘Paradise’ to ‘Back in Action’: 8 new TV shows and movies to stream in January 2025

We are well in the swing of a new year, and with that comes a new slate of TV shows and movies to watch on streaming platforms. The list includes Back in Action, the movie Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx were filming together when Foxx had a medical emergency.

Here are 8 of the top series we’re eyeing this month — read on to find out where you can catch them all.

On Call

On Call debuted on Amazon Prime Video Jan. 9. The crime drama follows a similar format to other Dick Wolf productions but is only 30 minutes long — something that keeps the show moving at a swift pace. The series is set in Long Beach and follows veteran cop Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) and her rookie partner Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente).

Watch now: On Call on Amazon Prime Video

The Couple Next Door

This British thriller is based on the Dutch TV show Nieuwe Buren. The show stars Alfred Enoch and Eleanor Tomlinson as married couple Pete and Evie, who move next door to another couple, Danny and Becka. Things go awry after Evie and Danny begin an affair.

Watch now: The Couple Next Door on Starz

Back in Action

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star as Emily and Matt, spies who have since decided to get married and have kids. The story picks up 15 years after that choice, when, inevitably, their past comes back to tempt them.

Watch now: Back in Action on Netflix

Prime Target

This upcoming thriller will debut on Apple TV Jan. 22. Leo Woodall stars as a math expert who belives prime numbers are the key to the secrets of the universe.

Watch now: Prime Target on Apple TV

Paradise

This is Us star Sterling K. Brown leads the cast of this drama series, which will debut on Hulu on Jan. 28. It is believed Brown plays a Secret Service agent tasked with protecting the President of the United States.

Watch now: Paradise on Hulu

The Bachelor Season 30

The Bachelor returns on January 27 with a whole new cast of women who are looking for love with the same man, Grant Ellis.

Watch now: The Bachelor on Sling and ABC

Scamanda

The Scamanda series is based on the podcast by the same name. Both follow the story of Amanda Riley, a wife and mom who blogged online about her experience after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Watch now: Scamanda on Sling and ABC

You’re Cordially Invited

Here’s a messy wedding day scenario: what happens when two major events are booked on the same day at the same venue — and Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are pit against one another while making sure their respective relatives have the best day of their lives? You’ll have to watch the series to find out.

Watch now: You’re Cordially Invited on Amazon Prime Video

