From slow walkers to loud chewers, the ‘Survivor 45’ castaways reveal their biggest pet peeves beyond the beach

Some of these are truly out of the box!

Living on a deserted island with strangers for a month (with no access to the outside world) is sure to highlight the pet peeves of Survivor castaways, but what are some things that they simply cannot stand beyond the beach?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, all 18 of the Survivor 45 castaways shared their biggest pet peeves prior to filming, and some of them might just make you giggle.

Keep scrolling to see what said pet peeves are for yourself…

Out of all of the pet peeves listed by the Survivor 45 castaways, one specific annoyance came up numerous times: slow walkers.

J. Maya got the conversation going, sharing with the camera, “I would say I’m a pretty brisk walker, and when I’m walking out and about in Los Angeles, and people walk slowly, and then take up the whole sidewalk so you’re forced to also walk slowly behind them, I don’t know why, it gets under my skin. I have no issue if you’re walking slowly, and you like leave room on the sidewalk for other people to walk, it’s just if you’re like right in the middle of everything.”

While the talented singer-songwriter is faced with slow walkers from time to time in the streets of Los Angeles, according to Katurah Topps and Kellie Nalbandian, New York City is arguably even worse.

“Pet peeves in life are slow walkers [and] slow talkers,” Katurah spilled. “Just get out the way if you’re not knowing where you’re going. Like, I really get annoyed walking, but that may be just being in New York for the last five or six years.”

A fellow New York native concurred with Katurah’s statement, adding that everything slow is an annoyance to her.

“I’m from New York, so anything moving slow or like inefficiency in any way is definitely my pet peeve… slow walkers, slow grocery store line,” Kellie gushed, ultimately completing the trio of slow walker-haters.

While slow walkers are a pet peeve that is very common amongst people who are consistently on the go, Austin Li Coon brought a few unique annoyances to the table.

“My biggest pet peeves are just any type of waste, like wasting time, wasting money, wasting like potential opportunity… Maybe it’s because of my econ background, like I just can’t handle waste,” the 26-year-old shared. How sweet is that?

While Austin’s first pet peeve brings out the good samaritan in him, his second pet peeve is just silly.

“I guess besides that, I also really hate like banana-flavored things. Like, you know, you pick it up and you think it’s lemon, and then it’s banana, but you know, I can’t waste it, so I’ll still eat it.”

Does Austin eat bananas on Survivor, or does he leave them for his tribemates to enjoy? No pun intended, but I guess we will just have to keep our eyes peeled…

Being a mother, Julie Alley has some slightly different pet peeves than the average Joe, many of which relate to her experience raising two children as a single mom.

“Now, I’ve got a lot of family. I’ve got a daughter, I’ve got nieces, a sister, a mother, but we do a lot of family vacations,” she prefaced, before diving into what she can’t stand while on said family vacations.

“I hate hair on a hairbrush,” Julie revealed. “Brush your hair. Clean the hairbrush. Clean it… It could be more than just a pet peeve. It could be an illness, but it bothers me like crazy.”

Lucky for the 49-year-old, there are no hairbrushes on Survivor!

Last but not least, with his pet peeve being the wackiest of all, Brando Meyer gets soooo annoyed with this particular bathroom behavior…

He shared with a chuckle, “My one biggest pet peeve is definitely when you walk up to a urinal, you’re going to the bathroom, someone else comes in, the whole row is open, and they take the one right next to you. It’s like, ‘Bro, give me some space!'” How hilarious is that?

Contrary to popular belief, J. Maya, Katurah, Kellie, Austin, Julie, and Brando are not the only castaways who shared some of their pet peeves – all 18 castaways (both old and new) gave a response!

Sabiyah Broderick can’t stand laziness, Dee Valladares can’t stand drivers with road rage, Sean Edwards can’t stand when his husband leaves the door unlocked, Sifu Alsup can’t stand when people don’t finish their tasks, Hannah Rose and Kendra McQuarrie can’t stand the sound of chewing, and more.

And of course, the controversial Emily Flippen can’t stand… well, everything.

To see if any of the Survivor 45 contestants have their worst nightmares come true during their time on the beach, catch brand-new episodes of the beloved competition series every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.