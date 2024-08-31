Full list of all ‘Jimmy Neutron’ characters, with pictures

The exploits of the 11-year-old Jimmy Neutron had inspired every kid in the 2000s to become a nerd. But if you swear you spent your evenings on Nickelodeon watching The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, can you name all the show’s characters?

Inspired by the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, the animated cartoon show The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius centers on the super-genius schoolboy Jimmy as he goes on adventures with his best friends Carl Wheezer and Sheen Estevez. The show was the first Nicktoon series to be animated in CGI and received several nominations and awards soon after its release in 2002.

If you were one of the kids hooked on Nickelodeon before and after school, then Jimmy Neutron’s inventions must have inspired you to consider a scientific career. Well whether or not you’re a scientist now, the cartoon show continues to spark curiosity and the spirit of innovation in its viewers. But there’s another thing about the show that roped audiences into it except its out-of-this-world science—its outrageously funny and intelligent characters. You’re lying if you deny wanting a trio like Jimmy, Carl, and Sheen for yourself.

Whether you were impressed by the popular kids of Lindbergh Elementary School, Nick, Dean, and Betty Quinlan, or were in awe with the idea of having a robot dog like Goddard, every character in Jimmy Neutron came together to make the show a hit.

Heroes in Jimmy Neutron

Jimmy Neutron

The star of the show, Jimmy Neutron, is a pint-sized 11-year-old genius from Retroville with an insatiably active mind. Jimmy’s unconventional inventions frequently send him on wild adventures, transforming regular days into amazing misadventures.

Carl Wheezer

Jimmy’s best friend, Carl Wheezer, is a charming, nervous boy who’s always up for an adventure, even if he would rather be cuddling with his pet llama at home. His loyal nature and oddball demeanor make him a fan favorite (his pet llama is my favorite though).

Sheen Estevez

Delightfully and hyperactively obsessed with Ultra Lord superhero, Sheen Estevez is a source of unending energy and unexpected insight for Jimmy’s trio. His boundless enthusiasm is as contagious as his love for all things superheroes, but he loves Libby even more.

Goddard

Goddard, our resident robot sidekick extraordinaire, is more than a regular pet dog. With the abundance of devices he’s equipped with, this metallic mutt is the ideal partner for Jimmy’s creative intellect and crazy adventures. Oh, and he can change into a flying motorcycle.

Cindy Vortex

Jimmy and Cindy get along like dogs and cats, but Cindy is the superior female partner to the boy genius. The girl is always ready to challenge him with her smarts and sass. But beneath the friendly rivalry, Cindy’s intellect frequently proves extremely beneficial to the squad.

Libby Folfax

Every girl needs a girl bestie and Libby is the one for Cindy. However, she’s much more than the girl sidekick. With a love for music and a level-headed approach, Libby keeps the gang grounded and is always the voice of reason in the group.

The Villains in Jimmy Neutron

Meldar Prime

What could be a more perfect villain than an intergalactic alien with a superiority complex? Meldar Prime is exactly that. This menacing creature delights in wreaking havoc across the cosmos, and Jimmy often finds himself in the way of his dangerous plans.

Professor Calamitous

Professor Calamitous is a small, quirky, nearsighted, and elderly genius with one deadly weakness: He can never finish anything! His half-baked nefarious schemes make him Jimmy’s most frequent adversary, despite his frequent gaffes.

Beautiful Gorgeous

Beautiful Gorgeous is Professor Calamitous’s dashing yet dangerous daughter. But don’t be fooled by her name, she’s as dangerous as she is attractive, with a flair for evil schemes and espionage abilities. Though she’s a villain, I know a few who are secretly crushing on her!

King Goobot V

The conniving King Goobot V rules the planet Yolkus with an iron fist — or should we say egg? Constantly plotting against Jimmy, this alien monarch is always ready to scramble up trouble. This villain has followed our hero from the original movie itself.

Ooblar

Ooblar is the faithful but dimwitted sidekick of King Goobot who frequently gets caught in the crossfire of his boss’s plots. He is less of a threat because of his innocent, childlike demeanor. Sadly, though, he was exchanged for butter by the King.

Evil Jimmy

Finally, a worthy opponent. Jimmy Neutron created Evil Jimmy, a darker, more sinister version of himself. He is possibly the strongest opponent for our heroes since he is just as intelligent as the original but with a malicious twist.

Supporting characters in Jimmy Neutron

Hugh Neutron

The Neutron household is always laughing at the dad jokes by Hugh Neutron. He is Jimmy’s father and loves ducks and pies. He is also the only adult who goes to the Candy Bar regularly, except Sam, who runs the place.

Judy Neutron

Judy is not your average housewife; she’s Hugh’s “sugar-booger” and Jimmy’s intellectual mother. She maintains discipline in Jimmy’s life and is the smarter one of the couple. We know our hero got his brains from her, thus making us wonder what the long list of crazy things she definitely pulled in her teens.

Miss Fowl

Often the victim of Jimmy’s bizarre inventions, Miss Fowl is otherwise a nurturing teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School. She also helps Jimmy and his companions overcome obstacles, both, academic and otherworldly. Although, she despises Sheen publicly and no one knows why.

Sam Melvick

Sam Melvick is the grumpy owner of The Candy Bar visited by Jimmy’s father Hugh Neutron. He serves up snacks with a side of sarcasm, and sometimes with chocolate sprinkles made of ants. But he makes us laugh so we’ll let that one slide.

Nick Dean

While Nick was among the main cast during the film and the first season, he was reduced to a supporting character for the rest of the series and we don’t understand the logic behind the decision. He’s the Lindbergh Elementary School’s embodiment of cool. With his easygoing demeanor and effortless charm, he’s adored by every student, including Jimmy.

Betty Quinlan

Betty Quinlan is the popular but sweet girl who Jimmy has a major crush on. However, she knows he belongs with Cindy and is only flattered by his leads. Jimmy generally gets into trouble and makes for some wonderful comedy when he tries to impress Betty with his inventions.

Bolbi Stroganovsky

The eccentric exchange student Bolbi Stroganovsky is well-known for his bizarre traditions and exaggerated demeanor. Though he provides comic relief for the majority of the series, his antics are both peculiar and charming, leaving an impression on viewers.

Butch Pakovski

The bully of the Lindbergh Elementary School, Butch Pakovski, takes pleasure in giving Jimmy and his pals a hard time. However, he is Nick’s closest buddy and occasionally displays a more vulnerable side. And bizarrely enough, Butch has a fear of big words.

