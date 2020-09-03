CBS Announces Ambitious Full Schedule For Star Trek Day Celebration

It seems like DC FanDome has started something. This September 8th, CBS All Access is hosting a similar 24-hour virtual event to the recent Warner Bros. online con. To honor the 54th anniversary of the premiere of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek Day will bring together the cast and crew from across the decades for nine separate panels honoring various Trek TV series past, present and future.

All panels will be available to stream for free from wherever you are in the world over at StarTrek.com/Day. Wil Wheaton and Mica Barton will host, with the panels kicking off at 3pm ET and rounding up at 6:30pm. We’re being promised “updates, announcements and footage,” which means we’ll likely get some exclusives about Discovery season 3, Picard season 2 and more.

Read on for the full schedule:

Star Trek: Discovery – Guests: Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Guests: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez. Star Trek: Enterprise – Guests: Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Guests: Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr. Star Trek: The Original Series – Guests: George Takei and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Guests: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator Mike McMahan. Star Trek: Voyager – Guests: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips. Star Trek: Picard – Guests: Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

In addition to the panels, StarTrek.com/Day will also be streaming a selection of the finest episodes from every single series: Picard, Voyager, The Original Series, Lower Decks, The Next Generation, The Animated Series, Discovery, Enterprise, Deep Space Nine and Short Treks. Programming will kick off at 3am, pausing for the panels at 3pm and then resuming from 6:30pm to 12am ET. Unfortunately for overseas fans, this part of the celebration is only accessible to those in the United States.

As part of the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign, CBS All Access will also donate $1 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) for everyone who tweets the hashtag over the 24 hour period. There will also be new merch going up on https://shop.startrek.com/, Twitter emojis highlighting Geordi La Forge, Michael Burnham, Jean-Luc Picard and more and a virtual pub quiz at 7pm ET at https://www.twitch.tv/geekswhodrinkpubquizzes. And, starting today, fans can use the #StarTrekStory hashtag on Twitter and Instagram to share their Trek memories for a chance to be featured on official Star Trek platforms.

Don’t miss the celebrations next Tuesday, September 8th – AKA Star Trek Day!