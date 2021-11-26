Futurama is trending after new COVID-19 variant named

The news of the latest COVID-19 variant isn’t good, but there is one bright spot related to the name and its connection to Futurama, an animated show that ran for seven seasons, from 1999 to 2003.

The World Health Organization named the latest variant Omicron. In Futurama, there is a race of beings called the Omicronians. People are understandably hyped about this.

New variant is called #Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.



Futurama had Omicronians.



Matt Groening is from the future. pic.twitter.com/zYaOb9WP3Q — Brad Barrett (@brad_barrett) November 26, 2021

The Omicronians are a hyper-aggressive species, so it fits perfectly.

All I can think of is Omicron Persei 8 from Futurama https://t.co/LBPwocVV2c pic.twitter.com/Z73Jo8Qvp7 — Maggie Thatcher the Milk Snatcher (Parody) (@maggie69parody) November 26, 2021

We’ve obviously entered a new phase of the pandemic.

me, rolling up to the "futurama memes" phase of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/DepeAsQq36 — 𝙅𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙎 𝙈𝘾𝙇𝙀𝙊𝘿 (@jamespmcleod) November 26, 2021

Omicronians hail from Omicron Persei Eight.

So the new Covid is called Omicron – this just reminds me of Lrrr from Futurama. The Omicronian ruler of his planet, Omicron Persei Eight.



Yes, I'm an adult, why do you ask? pic.twitter.com/wDrNnOWgYX — Jake Mitchell (@JakeMitche1l) November 26, 2021

Futurama fans were always quick with a joke.

Some people are still understandably upset.

y’all really got my hopes up seeing Futurama was trending just to find out the new covid variant’s name is a reference to it? pic.twitter.com/zeEIXEcITj — Olivia Petty (@zortcaster) November 26, 2021

While many are making jokes that someone at WHO is a Futurama fan, and that could very well be the case, the procedure for naming variants comes from the organization’s decision to label variants using the Greek alphabet.

Omicron is the 15th variant of variant, following alpha and delta. It was first reported on November 24 from a specimen on November 19 in South Africa. It’s also shown up in Israel, Hong Kong, Botswana and Belgium.

Futurama is a show from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. That show is often cited for predicting the future, so it’s not that surprising that Futurama is on a similar hilt.

In fact, The Simpsons seemingly predicted the Coronavirus way back in 1993 in the episode “Marge in Chains.”

The whole 'Simpsons predicted it' thing is silly, but the Simpsons predicted it.https://t.co/aUdEw2cfUZ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReissWriter) March 14, 2020

Time will tell what nerds will do when variant Pi is eventually unveiled.

Futurama is available to watch on Hulu and available for purchase on various other streaming services.