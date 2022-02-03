‘Game of Thrones’ star hopes fans eventually reevaluate the finale

Game of Thrones, the largely successful HBO fantasy drama series, may have ended over two years ago, but that hasn’t stopped the conversation about its polarizing series finale. At the time of its airing, there was a huge division among fans, some praising it, and some outright bashing the ending.



John Bradley, who played the lovable Samwell Tarly and best friend to Kit Harington’s Jon Snow on the show, is one of the defenders of how the show ended. In a conversation with Variety, the British actor was a little hurt at the way some fans responded to the final season.



“It is highly unlikely that we were ever going to please everybody. Chances are we were going to please a fraction of people… We almost couldn’t win. It almost meant too much to people for them to really ever be satisfied. And who knows, when the wounds have healed a little bit in a few years’ time, maybe people will reevaluate it and be able to see it as a complete thing,” he said.

Photo via HBO

He also mentioned that he would be watching the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, titled House of the Dragon, and admitted it would be “bittersweet” seeing a new set of characters come to life in the world he was a part of for so long.



Bradley’s set to have a great start to 2022 though. He’s a character in Roland Emmerich’s upcoming sci-fi disaster film Moonfall, which also stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, and will feature alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in Marry Me, a rom-com musical to be released on Feb. 11.