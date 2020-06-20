Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Says White Silence Is Violence

A few weeks ago, Sophie Turner, best known for her roles as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones as well as Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise, partook in a civil rights protest near Mammoths Lakes, California. Accompanied by her husband Joe Jonas, the actress was seen holding a sign that read “White Silence is Violence.”

Turner documented her involvement in the protest through her Instagram account, on which she shared two photos and one video. The first of these photos depicts protesters lying face down on the ground, some holding their arms behind their backs. This is a well-known statement of solidarity with African American victims of racially-motivated police brutality.

The second photo Turner uploaded depicts her holding up her aforementioned sign. In the video that followed, she can then be heard chanting along with the crowd as they say, “No justice, no peace.” When one follower responded by indicating that the protesters have done their job now that officers like the one who killed George Floyd are being charged with murder, Turner replied by saying: “this is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal.”

Of course, the Game of Thrones star isn’t the only celebrity to have involved herself in the protests. Over the last few weeks, several other renowned actors were also found on the street. John Cusack, for instance, was harassed by police for filming the riots in Chicago, while The Flash‘s Kendrick Sampson was shot with rubber bullets. Other prominent Americans, like Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Jimmy Kimmel, have expressed their support for the movement as well. Not physically, but digitally through social media and television.