Game Of Thrones Creators Clear Up Where The Coffee Cup Came From

Despite it being one of the biggest shows on the planet, the final season of Game Of Thrones created quite the controversy amongst fans, dividing them down the middle. The finale was hit with particularly harsh criticisms, leaving a sour taste in people’s mouths for months after it aired.

Of course, one of the more controversial aspects of the last season is the now-infamous coffee cup which is seen in episode eight (“The Last Of The Starks”). Even if you’ve never watched a single hour of Game Of Thrones, you’ll have no doubt heard about this and probably seen meme-like images circulating around all the usual social media channels.

Its appearance during one of the scenes caused a bit of a stir at the time, mixed with an air of confusion. Where did it come from? Why was it there in the first place? How did they miss that obvious oversight?

Well, some recent commentary from Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on the home video release of season 8 have now revealed the origins of the cup at last. See, many fans assumed it was from Starbucks. We’re not sure why, but maybe from a distance it looked similar to one of their cups, or perhaps because it’s the biggest coffee chain in the world and it just jumped to everyone’s thoughts immediately.

Whatever the reason, that wasn’t actually the case. The coffee cup didn’t come from Starbucks at all. In fact, the company had nothing to do with it whatsoever (despite them receiving all the publicity for it). No, according to Benioff and Weiss, it actually originated from a local coffee shop in Belfast called Established Coffee.

They also blame (in a nice way) Emilia Clarke as being the culprit behind it being left on set. We’re not sure of the details, but Clarke was quick to jokingly strike back, saying: “This bus is really heavy you just threw me under.”

Game Of Thrones may be finished now, but fans can still get their fix when the complete box set is released on December 3rd (complete with a cast reunion special hosted by Conan O’Brien).