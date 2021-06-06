Game Of Thrones Star Says Her Nude Scenes Negatively Impacted Her Career

Across its eight seasons, Game of Thrones became known for pushing the boundaries of sex scenes and nudity on television, at least within the context of a series that garnered widespread critical acclaim, awards season glory and a massive global audience.

However, in the years since, there’ve been more than a few stars voicing a combination of disappointment and regret at involving themselves in the show’s racier aspects. Emilia Clarke revealed that she felt pressured into partaking in nude scenes during her early years on the project before she had the clout to say no, while there were stories of the crew trying to persuade Jason Momoa to get fully naked and Carice Van Houten has also questioned the artistic integrity of her more revealing moments.

Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest to express her mixed feelings, after admitting in a new interview that following her 6 season and 38 episode stint on Game of Thrones, a number of future auditions saw her discover that various producers and casting directors simply thought she’d be happy to take her clothes off in anything based on her time in Westeros.

“When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed towards certain nude scenes or nudity within the show. And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show. But what people didn’t realize is I agreed terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects.”

Luckily for the actress, she managed to snag a plum role in the Fast & Furious franchise as Ramsey after debuting in the seventh installment, which will no doubt open up plenty of doors and distance her from Game of Thrones. The 32 year-old will next be seen in the ninth installment of the blockbuster franchise, and also show up in star and director Matthias Schweighöfer’s Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, as well as the interesting sounding audio-only World War II drama series Unsinkable with Brian Cox and John Malkovich. So, it’s not as if she’s struggling for work right now.