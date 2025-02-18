‘General Hospital’ just recast one of the dreamiest Port Charles residents, but is it forever?

Every time General Hospital recasts a character, I remind myself of the number one necessary soap opera fandom lesson: getting attached to cast members is a bad idea. Then I get nervous and upset all over again because, hey, I’m only human.

According to PEOPLE, Jonathan Jackson will be away for a little while, and Guy Wilson will be playing his beloved character Lucky Spencer. The publication reported that Wilson’s time as Lucky starts on Feb. 18, 2025 and Jackson will be back at the end of Feb. So, although it’s a shame to imagine even one General Hospital episode without Jackson’s pretty face, at least it’s just for the time being. Phew. I stopped breathing for a second.

Photo via ABC

Wilson has a soap opera background as he portrayed Lucky’s late dad Luke Spencer when he was younger on GH. He also played the Days of Our Lives character Will Horton in 2014 and 2015. Although it can be hard to picture someone else standing in Lucky’s shoes, Lucky’s son Aiden Spencer was recast, and Colin Cassidy has done a great job. So, it often works out, and fans are still happy that at least their favorite characters are still living in Port Charles instead of exiting the show.

No offense to Wilson, but I have a soft spot for Jackson after watching him play the charming, sensitive, and tortured artist Avery Barkley on the guilty pleasure ABC drama Nashville. My love for him goes even further back, though. Jackson played Jesse Tuck in the 2002 adaptation of Natalie Babbitt’s undeniably cheesy but fantastic book Tuck Everlasting. If Jesse doesn’t age thanks to the magical water he and his family drank, then what’s Jackson’s secret? Maybe he found some on set and that’s why he basically still looks the same! Forget the overall message that living forever is a terrible idea because your loved ones will pass away and you’ll be lonely. All I remember is how good Jackson’s hair looked in the movie… and how perfect it still looks today.

Jackson’s General Hospital story is similar to many other cast members’ as he has dipped in and out since he started back in 1993. He said bye to Lucky in 2011, came back in 2015, and then left until 2024. The actor talked to TV Line in 2012 about how fans referred to Nashville as “a primetime soap opera.” He said “there is recognition that there’s something about the soap opera that people like” because “people want to watch relationships and human drama and choices said.” Raising my hand!

Photo via ABC

Someone must have a sense of humor because, despite his name, Lucky can’t catch a break. Between his meaningful romance with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) that has also included some hard times and his harrowing kidnapping by Frank Smith (Joe Cortese) kidnapped him, Lucky can’t get away from drama for long. When fans saw him again in 2024, he had been kidnapped yet again (seriously), this time in Africa. Who has had a worse time, Lucky or Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard)? Now that’s a tough question to answer.

Since Jackson started playing Lucky Spencer on General Hospital when he was only 11, it would be massive and tragic news if he ever left for good. Jackson came back in Aug. 2024, and as far as I’m concerned, he’ll always be a welcome sight in Port Charles. Because, well, just look at him!

