George R.R. Martin offers ‘House of the Dragon’ update

Ever since Game Of Thrones reached its infamous ending in 2019, fans have been keen to see what is next for the franchise, both on television and in book format. One of the most highly anticipated TV spin-offs is House of the Dragon, and now, series creator George R.R. Martin has given fans a short update about the project.

On March 9, Martin took to the “Not a Blog” section of his website to write a short update for fans. This update talked about several of his popular and long-awaited projects, including the highly awaited sixth novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter.

In the post, Martin discusses House of the Dragon, revealing that the series is now in post-production.

“So far, I am very excited. HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has wrapped in London and is now in post-production. What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more. I am excited about the other successor shows as well, however. I am dying to tell you all about them, but I am not supposed to, so…”

The series comes up once more at the end of the post. Martin talks about his massive amounts of active projects and notes that they’re all at different production stages, but promises that House of the Dragon is what we’ll see first.

House of the Dragon was first ordered in 2019. Based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the series will be set 200 years before Game Of Thrones, and it will follow the events that lead to the infamous House Targaryen civil war, a massive event in the world of Game Of Thrones.

The series is created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal. Condal will team up with Miguel Sapochnik to act as Showrunners for the prequel series. The series has several big-name actors attached to it. Former Dr. Who Matt Smith will be taking the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine will be playing King Viserys I Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy will portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The show has been scheduled for release sometime this year. Something that was confirmed last year when a teaser trailer was released that gave fans a few quick looks at the world and some of the actors involved in the spin-off.

However, there isn’t a confirmed release date at this time. However, based on Martin’s comments in his post, we can only presume that fans will learn more about the release in the coming few months.