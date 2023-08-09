Get to know the 7 ‘Survivor’ castaways who will be competing in Season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA’

From the island to 'The Challenge,' how will these seven castaways stack up against their competition?

After Survivor‘s very own Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray took home the win on the inaugural season of The Challenge: USA, fans of the beloved series have been counting down the days until they could see which Survivor castaways would be competing in Season 2.

For those who are unfamiliar, The Challenge: USA is a spinoff of MTV‘s The Challenge, a competition show where contestants compete against each other in a series of high-stakes challenges to avoid elimination, hoping to advance to the end to earn a massive cash prize.

The first season of The Challenge: USA brought together fan-favorite players from four CBS competition shows: Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island: USA. The Survivor players who were a part of the competition last season consisted of winners Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray, as well as Domenick Abbate, Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, Desi Williams, Shan Smith, and Tasha Fox.

Season two of The Challenge: USA will bring together some of the greatest Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race contestants once again, as well as six The Challenge alumni who have competed on the MTV version in the past: Cory Wharton, Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Amanda Garcia, Jonna Mannion, and Tori Deal.

Will Survivor sweep the competition again, even with these The Challenge veterans in the game? Keep scrolling to see which castaways will begin their journey on The Challenge: USA this Thursday on CBS.

Cassidy Clark (Survivor 43)

Cassidy Clark is hands-down one of the greatest Survivor players that never won, falling short of Mike Gabler in a devastating 7-1-0 vote on Survivor 43.

The Texas native is the definition of a well-rounded competitor, playing a phenomenal social, strategic, and physical game all 39 days she was on the beach in Fiji. Here in 2023, Cassidy is ready more than ever to take home the win that she deserves, proving to everyone (once again) what she is truly capable of.

“I was a challenge beast. I won three immunities. I went all the way to the end, but you know, I’m not here to dwell on the past. I want to just make my mark on this game, and I really believe I can win this time.” “People underestimate me, [and] I think they have my entire life. I love proving people wrong and showing them that I actually have such a strength and a drive and a power inside of me.” Quotes via @TheChallenge on YouTube

Cassidy is arguably the most fired-up contestant competing on The Challenge: USA this season, given that she has far less time to heal than her fellow castaways, and she is ready to take home the cash prize this time around.

Chanelle Howell (Survivor 42)

Chanelle Howell may not have had as much screen time as her fellow castaways, but she is ready to show America who she truly is on The Challenge: USA, hopefully getting the redemption she deserves.

On Survivor 42, Chanelle made the crucial mistake of risking her vote at the summit, ultimately leading to her demise. Due to her fellow tribemates viewing her as untrustworthy after lying about what occurred during her journey, Chanelle was left out of the majority alliance, ultimately causing her to be the first castaway eliminated post-merge.

In a video titled “Meet The Cast: Survivor” on The Challenge’s official YouTube channel, Chanelle shared what has haunted her since her unfortunate run on Survivor, as well as what she plans to do differently on The Challenge: USA. “I was a little bit too gullible. I take people at their word, and so I’m definitely ears open, eyes open, trying to see right through people that, you know, might try and give me a snow job,” she revealed, and we can’t wait to see her shine.

Chris Underwood (Survivor: Edge of Extinction)

Chris Underwood is undoubtedly one of the most controversial winners in Survivor history, spending 26 days on the Edge of Extinction, winning his way back into the competition on Day 35, and still taking home a million-dollar check.

Upon his reentry into the game, Chris hit the ground running, winning the final immunity challenge but risking his safety to compete in an infamous final-four fire-making challenge against Rick Devens, ultimately knocking out one of the best players the franchise has ever seen. Despite being in the game for a short time, Chris was awarded the title of “Sole Survivor” in a 9-4-0 vote, and he is ready to show people what he is truly made of on The Challenge: USA.

“I am one of the only people in Survivor history to get voted out of a season and win the same season… When I was on Survivor, I got voted out third. Everyone held that against me for years, and so that’s gonna be my biggest opportunity this year is to prove all the haters wrong and show them that I’m a strategist. “I am the most competitive guy you are ever gonna meet [and] that can definitely rub people the wrong way. I gotta learn when to put my foot on the gas and when to take it off. If I don’t, I will be eliminated from this game.” Quotes via @TheChallenge on YouTube

Chris Underwood did not come to mess around this time, and he is ready to make a name for himself on The Challenge: USA.

Desiree “Desi” Williams (Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Desiree “Desi” Williams is back for a second time! After making it to the finale in Season 1 of The Challenge: USA, Desi is ready to begin her redemption arc, improving on some of her weaknesses during her break between seasons.

“I’m not really good at like lying to people. I’m not a great backstabber. I hate to say like I’m working on backstabbing, but I’m working on being a better backstabber.” Quote via @TheChallenge on YouTube

Aside from being one of the GOATs on The Challenge: USA, Desi was also a contestant on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers back in 2017, proving to be a resilient and strategic player early on in the game, ultimately posing her as a threat right from the start.

Coming in with knowledge of both Survivor and The Challenge, we can’t wait to see how Desi plans to embark on her second chance at being The Challenge: USA champion.

Michaela Bradshaw (Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, Survivor: Game Changers)

If there is one thing to know about Michaela Bradshaw, she is not afraid to speak her mind!

In the same “Meet The Cast: Survivor” video on The Challenge’s official YouTube channel, Michaela perfectly sums up her one-of-a-kind personality. “I’m known for being funny, being a beast in competitions, and being loyal,” she shared with the camera, and we seriously could not agree more.

Famously taking her bikini top off to win a reward challenge on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, ultimately earning a variety of meats and spices for her tribe, Michaela has proved throughout her Survivor journey that she will do anything to win. With her go-getter personality, this will likely translate into her gameplay on The Challenge: USA. However, the Survivor legend might just need to bite her tongue.

Serving as one of the most outspoken players in Survivor history with one of the most polarizing personalities we have ever seen on the show, viewers and competitors alike will either love or hate Michaela Bradshaw during her journey on The Challenge: USA.

Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, Survivor: Winners at War)

Aside from Chris, Michele Fitzgerald is yet another controversial winner, taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, beating out Aubry Bracco and Tai Trang.

Known for her social game, Michele is ready to use her charisma and good looks to manipulate her fellow contestants, hoping to come out on top once again.

Well, originally I was known as the girl who kind of slid by and won on a fluke, and then I was known as the person who lost and probably should have won… People think I’m a manipulative, and people think I’m a snake. I’m fumbling through life, and it may look like I’m kind of snakey, but it’s not intentional. I’m just a mess. Quote via @TheChallenge on YouTube

To top off Michele’s resume, she has competed on The Challenge not once but twice, bringing some unmatched experience to the table. After serving as a contestant on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021 and The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2022 alongside Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X castaway Jay Starrett, she is eager to take home a win this time around.

Sebastian Noel (Survivor: Ghost Island)

Serving as arguably one of the most underrated players in Survivor history, The Challenge: USA might just be Sebastian Noel’s time to shine.

Competing on Survivor: Ghost Island back in 2018, Sebastian’s demise was falling for Domenick Abbate’s fake hidden immunity idol, which resulted in him having a false sense of safety and refusing to use his extra vote at tribal council. The Florida native was ultimately blindsided by his allies (or so he thought), leaving with his advantage in his pocket in a devastating elimination.

“I have a bunch of regrets. You have time in between shows, and you have the time to think about what you did wrong and mentally prepare yourself for the next time you make a TV appearance, which is right now, and I can’t wait to express those through action.” “I know I came off as this kind of like beach boy that just was hanging around the beach on Survivor, and that’s okay, because I want people to think that, because I do have a lot of strategy and I do have a lot more coming. I promise you that.” Quotes via @TheChallenge on YouTube

Given his Survivor journey, Sebastian Noel will be on his toes throughout his journey on The Challenge: USA, coming in with far more strategy than before and ensuring that he does not make a crucial mistake again.