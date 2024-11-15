Good news, pupperoos: New ‘Bluey’ episodes are arriving just in time for the holidays

If there’s one show that can bring preschoolers and their parents together, it’s definitely the ABC Kids series Bluey — which has made the announcement that the show will release six Minisodes just in time for the holiday season all the sweeter.

The six new episodes will be streaming on Disney Plus on Monday, Dec. 9, beginning at 12:00am PST. The episodes will also be shown on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.

While the Minisodes aren’t exactly new full episodes, they will offer families a lot of fun throughout their run times of between one minute and three minutes. The Minisodes are the third batch of similar episodes that run for about the same time.

Here’s what fans can get ready to watch on Dec. 9:

"Strong Potion" — Bingo has taken a magic strength potion

"Robo Bingo" — Mum attempts to get Robo Bingo to clean its teeth with very specific instructions

"Butlers" — In Bluey's dream house, Monty onboards a new butler

"Where's Bingo?" — Dad can't find Bingo anywhere!

"Goldilocks" — A retelling of Goldilocks and the Three Bears from the bears' point of view

"Alongside" — Bluey and her Honey go about their separate days

For the somehow uninitiated, here’s a little background: Bluey centers around the adventures of the titular character, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who has a great talent for turning regular events and days into something special. Along with her sister Bingo, Bluey takes viewers on journeys through their imaginations (and sometimes even beyond that).

As shared by the Animation News Network, Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by multi-Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

