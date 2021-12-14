‘Gotham Knights’ TV series in the works at The CW

Yet another DC TV series is in the works at The CW, but this one has really got fans intrigued. A Gotham Knights show, based on the comic book title of the same, has been announced to be in development at the network, which is already home to numerous Arrowverse productions.

As first reported by EW, the series is not a Batwoman spinoff, nor is it in any way related to the upcoming video game of the same name.

What we can say is that Gotham Knights will follow Bruce Wayne’s rebellious adopted son in the wake of Bruce’s murder as he’s forced to forge an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies after they’re all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. Now the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names.

Except, in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes more dangerous than it’s ever been. But hope comes from the most unexpected places as this mismatched fugitives team will become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights. Unfortunately, no casting or specific character details are available yet, so it’s anyone’s guess which of Bruce’s rebellious adopted kids will star.

Batwoman and Gotham alumni Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, alongside Natalie Abrams (Batwoman, Supergirl), will write and executive produce Gotham Knights. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are also executive producers.

News of this surprise Bat-family show has knocked fans sideways, with Twitter filling with reactions to the announcement as Gotham Knights trends.

Batwoman lovers are excited.

WAIT YO GOTHAM KNIGHTS IS FROM BATWOMAN WRITERS?? OH THIS GONNA BE GOOD https://t.co/tjF35MvQ4L — siya (@siyalovesdc) December 13, 2021

Other people… not so much.

yeah that gotham knights show is going to be terrible — NAM DAY | ❀ (@SIM0NJESS) December 13, 2021

Imagine if Gotham Knights gets the same quality as Superman & Lois, though?

GOTHAM KNIGHTS is getting a TV adaptation on The CW.



If it gets the same treatment as Superman & Lois, this could actually work. https://t.co/tpq0zlZ7NE pic.twitter.com/a5XuYAKtf1 — JOLLY J❄️ (@DynamoSuperX) December 13, 2021

Speaking of Superman & Lois… does this news mean Batwoman‘s days are numbered?

I wonder if Gotham Knights is gonna replace Batwoman as the new Bat-centric show on The CW similar to how Superman and Lois replaced Supergirl pic.twitter.com/CEnNkkN0vv — Big J (@A24Rocks) December 13, 2021

And could Damian finally get some live-action love?

If Damian was the son in Gotham Knights for CW that would be the biggest curve ball in history. — Festive Von Doom (@EvanReadsComics) December 13, 2021

We’ll bring you more news on The CW’s Gotham Knights series when it breaks.